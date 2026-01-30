Society Pass Incorporated, NusaTrip Incorporated and Gother Establish Strategic Partnership to Enhance Flight Distribution in Projected US$84 Billion Thailand Travel Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the "Company"), Southeast Asia's next generation digital ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR) ("NusaTrip"), the leading Southeast Asia ("SEA") and Asia-Pacific-based ("APAC") integrated travel technology platform, today announces that NusaTrip has formed a strategic partnership with Search Engine Optimization Company Limited ("Gother"), a fast-growing online travel agency in Thailand. Under this agreement, NusaTrip will supply flight content to Gother, enhancing air travel distribution in Thailand and throughout Southeast Asia. This partnership further strengthens NusaTrip's position as a leading flight content supplier in the regional travel market.

According to Market.US, the global Thailand tourism market size is expected to be worth around USD 84.1 Billion by 2034, from USD 61.4 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Southeast Asia remains one of the world's most active travel regions, supported by strong connectivity and increasing cross-border travel. As air travel demand rises, online travel platforms need reliable flight content, competitive pricing, and extensive route coverage.

NusaTrip collaborates with leading airlines to deliver comprehensive flight content, real time availability, and dynamic pricing through advanced booking technology. By integrating NusaTrip's inventory, Gother can offer customers more airline choices, broader route coverage, and improved fares.

Gother is an emerging online travel platform focused on providing simple and affordable flight booking solutions for Southeast Asian travelers. This partnership enhances Gother's product offering and supports its growth in the regional market.

NusaTrip CEO, Anson Neo, explains, "By adding Gother to our network of OTA partners, NusaTrip expands its distribution footprint and reinforces its role as a regional flight content hub. This partnership will drive revenue for the company as we establish a strategic foothold in Thailand, one of Southeast Asia's richest travel markets."

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and with offices located in Bangkok, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 4 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, lifestyle, and alternative intelligence).

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

About NusaTrip Inc.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) ("NusaTrip") is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories.

As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in throughout SEA and APAC. We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker NUTR in August 2025.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Society Pass Incorporated's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Society Pass Incorporated's common stock and risks relating to Society Pass Incorporated's business, including the Company's ability to develop and successfully change its business model and the Company's ability to identify new investments and spin-off acquisitions.