Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV: ALGR) (OTC Pink: KNDYF) (FSE: KM00) ("Algo Grande"), announces that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at 10:00 a.m. (PST) on February 25, 2026, at Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect the Company's directors, including the appointment of Dr. Raymond Jannas to the Board of Directors, marking a significant strengthening of the Company's technical leadership and governance as it advances the Adelita Project.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "We are grateful to have Dr. Raymond Jannas joining Algo Grande as a Director. His experience in Latin America and in hydrothermal systems, including porphyries and high-sulfidation systems, is exceptional and directly aligned with the opportunity at Adelita. As a Board member, Ray brings the technical stewardship, strategic perspective, and accountability that are essential as we scale our exploration efforts, and his guidance will be invaluable as we execute the next phase of the Company's growth."

The Company has nominated Kevin Ma, Timothy McCutcheon and Gordon Neal to be re-appointed as directors the Meeting. Additional information regarding the Company's new director nominees is provided below.

Director Nominees

Dr. Raymond Jannas

Dr. Raymond Jannas is a globally recognized economic geologist with over 40 years of experience specializing in the exploration of large-scale hydrothermal mineral systems, including porphyry copper-gold and high-sulfidation environments. He has led and advised exploration teams responsible for the discovery and advancement of several world-class deposits including Pascua-Lama, El Morro, and the Valeriano (formerly Cortadera) porphyry copper-gold project in Chile, which was discovered and advanced during his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of ATEX Resources.

Dr. Jannas has held senior technical and executive roles with ATEX Resources Inc., Gold Fields, Barrick Gold, LAC Minerals, Hochschild Mining, and Metallica Resources, where he played a pivotal role in building high-performance technical teams, designing disciplined exploration strategies, and advancing Tier 1-scale porphyry copper discoveries from concept through resource definition. Most notably, his leadership at ATEX Resources helped establish the company as a recognized explorer focused on deep, high-quality porphyry systems within the Andean copper belt.

He holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Harvard University and is widely regarded as one of the industry's leading authorities on porphyry and high-sulfidation hydrothermal systems. As a Director, Dr. Jannas will contribute deep technical insight, strategic perspective, and disciplined oversight as Algo Grande advances the Adelita Project and evaluates its potential within a broader district-scale hydrothermal copper-gold system.

Hunter Scharfe

Hunter Scharfe is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Juno Industries. He was formerly a Senior Advisor to BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) and a Partner at Paterson Partners, where he built, capitalized, and advised high growth technology companies. Mr. Scharfe brings experience in scaling businesses and navigating public market environments. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Enrico Gay

Enrico Gay is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a founding member of Algo Grande's company. He spearheaded the acquisition of the Adelita Project and related financings and has played a central role in shaping the Company's strategic direction and execution plan. Mr. Gay is a capital markets professional with over a decade of experience in project management, corporate structuring, finance, and strategic communications, supporting both private and public companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia.

Bradley Scharfe's term as a director of the Company will end at the meeting. The Company thanks Mr. Scharfe for his valuable contributions and service.

Meeting Materials

Proxy materials prepared in connection with the Meeting, including the management information circular (collectively, the "Proxy Materials"), have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Copies of the Proxy Materials have also been mailed to certain registered shareholders. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are encouraged to complete and return their proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, so their vote may be counted.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

