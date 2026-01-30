

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - adidas AG (ADS.DE) on Friday announced preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 results and plans to begin a share buyback of up to €1 billion in early February 2026.



The sportswear maker reported revenue of €6.076 billion, up from €5.965 billion a year earlier. It posted double-digit growth across all markets and channels, with currency-neutral revenues for the adidas brand rising 11%, or 10% including prior-year Yeezy sales of around €50 million.



Operating profit more than doubled to €164 million from €57 million in the prior year.



For the full year, revenue grew to €24.811 billion from €23.683 billion in the previous year.



The company said the share repurchase will be funded by anticipated strong cash flow, and the repurchased shares will be cancelled.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 4.



In Frankfurt, the shares were trading more than 5% higher at €151.95.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News