

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order creating the White House Great American Recovery Initiative to coordinate a national response to the disease of addiction across government, healthcare, faith communities, and the private sector.



The Order establishes the Initiative, co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery.



Additional members of the Initiative include an executive director, cabinet secretaries, and senior administration leaders, some with deeply personal ties to the addiction crisis who are committed to ensuring Americans get the help they need.



The Order directs the Initiative to recommend all necessary steps to coordinate the Federal Government's response to the addiction crisis, including by better aligning relevant Federal programs, setting clear objectives, and providing data-driven updates to the public on progress towards meeting these objectives.



The government will take appropriate actions to increase awareness of the disease of addiction, help Americans receive the treatment they need, and foster a culture that celebrates recovery.



The Order directs the Initiative to advise agencies on how to implement programs that integrate prevention, early intervention, treatment, recovery support, and re-entry and on directing appropriate grants to support addiction recovery, with a focus on prevention, treatment, and long-term resilience.



The Order directs the Great American Recovery Initiative to consult with States, tribal nations, local jurisdictions, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, the private sector, and philanthropic entities on the best strategies to ensure more Americans receive the treatment they need and celebrate individuals going through the recovery process.



The disease of addiction, also known as substance use disorder, is a crisis that affects families in every community in the United States.



It is estimated ht 48.4 million Americans, or 16.8 percent of the Nation's population, suffer from addiction, yet very few who need treatment receive it or believe they need it.



Addiction contributes to declining workforce participation, increased healthcare costs, homelessness, family instability, and lost productivity that together cost the United States hundreds of billions of dollars each year, the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News