

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A dietary supplement containing moringa leaf powder has been recalled after CDC found that it is linked to an additional strain of Salmonella outbreak.



The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Newport infections linked to recalled Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules and recalled Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder.



Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules with lot # A25G051 and expiry date 07/2028 marked on the bottom of the bottle have been recalled. These products were sold nationwide.



Since the last update on January 15, 20 new cases of illnesses have been reported, including a new outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport, FDA said in a press release. As of January 29, CDC reported that a total of 65 people from 28 states have been infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella. Of the 40 people interviewed, 35 reported eating a product containing moringa leaf powder, including 31 who reported consuming Live it Up Super Greens supplement powders only. 14 infected patients were hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported due to infection.



In an updated food safety alert linked to moringa leaf powder, CDC warned the public not to eat any recalled dietary supplements, and advised them to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.



Businesses have been advised not to sell or serve recalled dietary supplements.



Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that moringa leaf powder is contaminated with Salmonella and is making people sick across the country.



