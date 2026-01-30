

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission, together with the European Investment Bank, has provided an additional 50 million EUROS to Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, to support the country's energy system amidst the harshest winter conditions since the start of the war. In the face of ongoing Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and sharply dropping temperatures, this funding will help ensure heating and energy supply for households, critical services and businesses across the country.



European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, said, 'The news coming from Ukraine every morning is horrific. What Russia is doing is state terror. This is beyond war. People are freezing to death. Many are fleeing Kyiv and other cities. The EU has worked closely with Ukraine to stabilise the energy system, but the scale of Russian attacks is such that Ukraine urgently needs more. This 50 million euro emergency loans is one of many additional measures. We are looking into all possible options to help Ukrainians.'



This additional loan provided through the Ukraine Facility reinforces Europe's response to Ukraine's most pressing energy needs. It brings the EU's total support for emergency gas purchases for winter 2025-2026 to 977 million euros.



The European Commission said that Naftogaz is pledging to reinvest an amount equivalent to this financing into renewable energy and decarbonisation projects, ensuring that immediate energy security goes hand in hand with the EU-Ukraine shared long-term green transition objectives.



On Thursday, the European Commission announced 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and refugee-hosting Moldova, as millions of Ukrainians face freezing temperatures without power under sustained Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure.



