Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Publication of Prospectus

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Publication of Prospectus

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "Company"), which has a diversified portfolio of high-quality development and exploration projects in Morocco, it is pleased to announce further to the announcement on 22 January 2026 where the Company announced the results of its successful fundraise by way of placing and subscription for 129,999,995 new ordinary shares of £0.01 (the " New Ordinary Shares") conditional upon publication of a prospectus (the " Prospectus"), the Company is pleased to announce that the Financial Conduct Authority has approved the Prospectus dated 30 January 2026.

The Prospectus has been published in electronic form and will shortly be available on the Company's website at:

https://cmrplc.com/documents/.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

As previously announced by the Company in its announcements of 10 March 2025 and 23 May 2025, during H1 2025, the Company issued 56,896,552 ordinary shares in connection with the Second Tranche Investment ("Investment Shares") which were issued but not admitted.

The Company also announces that it has received four Notices of Exercise from existing warrant holders in respect of 17,045,455 warrants.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares, the warrants and the Investment Shares to be admitted to the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the O ? cial List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become e ? ective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares, the warrant shares and the Investment Shares will commence at 8.00 am on 3 February 2026.

Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 339,333,501 ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 339,333,501 and this ?gure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest, in the share capital of the Company.

Further information in respect of the Company and its business interests is provided on the Company's website at https://cmrplc.com/.

It has come to the Company's attention that on 22 January 2026 two announcements were released simultaneously in error by the Company's announcement service, the Company draws attention to the announcement titled 'Equity Fundraise' which includes all relevant details in relation to the completed fundraise.

Critical Mineral Resources plc Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com Shard Capital LLP Erik Woolgar Damon Heath AlbR Capital Jon Belliss +44 (0) 207 186 9952 +44 (0) 20 7399 9425

Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com