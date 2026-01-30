Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR1Y | ISIN: GB00BMDQ4L78 | Ticker-Symbol: 98J
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:21
0,014 Euro
-18,18 % -0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0230,03315:47
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 14:48 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Publication of Prospectus

Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Publication of Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Publication of Prospectus

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "Company"), which has a diversified portfolio of high-quality development and exploration projects in Morocco, it is pleased to announce further to the announcement on 22 January 2026 where the Company announced the results of its successful fundraise by way of placing and subscription for 129,999,995 new ordinary shares of £0.01 (the " New Ordinary Shares") conditional upon publication of a prospectus (the " Prospectus"), the Company is pleased to announce that the Financial Conduct Authority has approved the Prospectus dated 30 January 2026.

The Prospectus has been published in electronic form and will shortly be available on the Company's website at:

https://cmrplc.com/documents/.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

As previously announced by the Company in its announcements of 10 March 2025 and 23 May 2025, during H1 2025, the Company issued 56,896,552 ordinary shares in connection with the Second Tranche Investment ("Investment Shares") which were issued but not admitted.

The Company also announces that it has received four Notices of Exercise from existing warrant holders in respect of 17,045,455 warrants.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares, the warrants and the Investment Shares to be admitted to the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the O ? cial List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become e ? ective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares, the warrant shares and the Investment Shares will commence at 8.00 am on 3 February 2026.

Following Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 339,333,501 ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 339,333,501 and this ?gure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest, in the share capital of the Company.

Further information in respect of the Company and its business interests is provided on the Company's website at https://cmrplc.com/.

It has come to the Company's attention that on 22 January 2026 two announcements were released simultaneously in error by the Company's announcement service, the Company draws attention to the announcement titled 'Equity Fundraise' which includes all relevant details in relation to the completed fundraise.

ENDS


Critical Mineral Resources plc

Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer

info@cmrplc.com

Shard Capital LLP

Erik Woolgar

Damon Heath

AlbR Capital

Jon Belliss

+44 (0) 207 186 9952

+44 (0) 20 7399 9425

Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.