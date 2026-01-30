

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets amidst the announcement of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair as well as data showing a higher-than-expected level of producer price inflation in the U.S. Geopolitical tensions also remained high amidst fresh tariff warnings by the U.S. on countries supplying oil to Cuba.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory as markets digested the news of successor to Jerome Powell. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note amidst a strong GDP update from the Euro Zone. Asian markets finished trading on a negative note.



The dollar index rallied as the prospects of a hawkish monetary policy by the Fed boosted the greenback. Bond yields are trading mostly higher.



Crude oil prices are directionless. Gold plunged heavily amidst profit booking and monetary policy worries. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,799.10, down 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,933.50, down 0.51% Germany's DAX at 24,488.39, up 0.80% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,203.13, up 0.31% France's CAC 40 at 8,121.02, up 0.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,940.00, up 0.82% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,322.85, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,869.10, down 0.65% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,117.95, down 0.96% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,387.11, down 2.08%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1904, down 0.54% GBP/USD at 1.3740, down 0.48% USD/JPY at 154.33, up 0.80% AUD/USD at 0.6993, down 0.72% USD/CAD at 1.3546, up 0.40% Dollar Index at 96.71, up 0.57%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.253%, up 0.59% Germany at 2.8486%, up 0.62% France at 3.435%, up 0.62% U.K. at 4.5150%, up 0.07% Japan at 2.256%, down 0.27%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $69.51, down 0.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $65.43, up 0.02%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,061.76, down 5.47%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,613.46, down 6.08% Ethereum at $2,733.09, down 6.72% BNB at $842.57, down 5.32% XRP at $1.75, down 6.21% Solana at $115.78, down 5.68%



