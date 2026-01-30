Zigong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - The 2026 Global Influencers' China Travel Campaign, jointly launched by Trip.com Group and Tripadvisor China, has officially commenced, with Zigong, the millennium-old salt capital of China, selected as the inaugural destination. Centered on the theme of a "Chinese New Year Illustrated Guide," the campaign brings together international influencers to experience and share authentic Chinese festival culture with global audiences, injecting fresh momentum into China's inbound tourism recovery and growth.







"As lanterns light up in Zigong, the 2026 Chinese New Year officially kicks off." The National Chinese New Year Lighting Ceremony, held in Zigong, elevated the city's lantern festival from a local celebration to a nationally symbolic moment marking the arrival of the new year in the lunar calendar. As a highlight of the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival and the broader Chinese New Year celebrations, the event welcomed over 40 international influencers, who participated in hands-on intangible cultural heritage experiences such as lantern frame construction and papering, tasted cuisine rooted in salt-industry heritage, and immersed themselves in festive customs where "lanterns and flavors" intertwine. The signature "I Shine Bright" Chinese New Year lighting ceremony employed the Chinese seal as a symbolic medium, linking landmarks across seven cities and interpreting the concept of "Lighting Up the Whole Nation for Chinese New Year at Zigong." This initiative positioned Zigong as a pioneer in reigniting national Chinese New Year traditions, resonating with younger generations seeking renewed meaning in festive culture. It also established Zigong as the first stop for global travelers experiencing the Chinese New Year, contributing a dynamic showcase to the "Sichuan Ease" cultural tourism brand.

Over three days of in-depth exploration, international influencers experienced Zigong's cultural tourism offerings from multiple perspectives. Night tours of Fuxi River, visits to Xianshi Ancient Town, the Zigong Salt Industry History and Culture Museum, and Zigong Fantawild Dino Kingdom offered a vivid encounter with the city's salt heritage, dinosaur culture, and vibrant urban life. Moving beyond traditional sightseeing, the itinerary emphasized "local immersion + cultural understanding," enabling participants to grasp the deeper meaning of the Chinese New Year. Influencers shared authentic, first-hand experiences with global audiences, effectively breaking traditional barriers to international tourism promotion and offering a compelling model for niche cities seeking global visibility.

Zigong also marked the launch of Trip.com's "One City, One Intangible Cultural Heritage" initiative. Anchored in Spring Festival heritage, the project builds bridges between Chinese and international audiences. Through the Trip.Pal global network, viral content creators and leading influencers from countries such as Russia, Thailand, and Indonesia visited Zigong to promote Chinese New Year customs and intangible cultural heritage. Complementary initiatives, including the "Come Celebrate the New Year at My Home" UGC campaign and the PGC+UGC feature "Chinese New Year in Intangible Cultural Heritage," guided global audiences to explore China through authoritative storytelling and high-quality content. As a long-term strategic IP, the project will continue to support the global promotion of Chinese culture.

According to Trip.com data, in 2025, Zigong's inbound tourist arrivals increased by 25% year-on-year, while total inbound tourism spending rose by 30% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects Zigong's continuous innovation in cultural tourism development. While preserving traditional lantern craftsmanship, the city has integrated modern technologies such as LED lighting and AI interaction, transforming the lantern festival into a fully immersive experience. By further leveraging its salt culture and dinosaur heritage, Zigong has developed a distinctive "salt-dinosaur-lantern" cultural tourism system, encouraging a shift from single-day visits to multi-day immersive travel. Additionally, the "Trip Music Award" concert series, co-created with Trip.com, has enriched the lantern festival with diverse musical expressions.

With 2026 as a new starting point, Zigong's inbound tourism outlook is very promising. Today, Zigong's lanterns not only illuminate the city's night skies but also light the path for Chinese culture to reach the world. By weaving together the core elements of the Chinese New Year and Zigong lanterns, this initiative offers a compelling "Zigong model" for the high-quality development of China's inbound tourism. When traditional culture is revitalized through innovation, and when niche destinations find their global expression, deeper cultural connections can be forged. This invites more international travelers to understand, experience, and celebrate the Chinese New Year, allowing Zigong, the millennium salt capital, to shine with renewed brilliance on the global stage.

