Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Lang & Schwarz
30.01.26 | 07:00
4,118 Euro
-100,00 % -4,118
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0904,14507:00
0,0000,00007:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intellego Technologies AB: Independent forensic investigation of Intellego Technologies' financial information and corporate communication presented today

On the 25 November 2025 the Board of Intellego Technologies AB (Intellego) engaged KPMG to conduct an independent forensic investigation of the financial information and corporate communication presented by the parent company Intellego Technologies AB during the period of 1 January 2025 - 31 October 2025.

KPMG's report from the independent investigation concludes that the reported revenues and the stated value of the orders under review do not reflect the actual underlying business. It also states that SEK 640 million of the cumulated net sales of approx. SEK 644 million reported in the first three quarters of 2025 should not have been recognized as revenue.

"It is clear that the former CEO sidestepped all safeguards, including the board's oversight. We were all deceived by an expert fraudster", says Greg Batcheller, chairman of the Board at Intellego.

Today at 1:30 pm in Stockholm, a press meeting will be held by Intellego Technologies AB where KPMG will participate to present the findings of the forensic independent investigation.

Shareholders and other stakeholders may follow the press briefing via a live webcast at: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/dd8ca25f-c137-47e8-bfc8-34218acf8002

The KPMG report from the independent investigation is enclosed with this press release and is also available at www.intellego-technologies.com

The video recording of the press conference will be published, together with presentation slides on the company's website. The Question & Answer session following the presentation will be published as a transcript.

Contact
communication@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-30 13:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.