WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Intellego Technologies AB: Financial Statements from Intellego Technologies AB 2025

Growth generated by the Daro Group - the fully adjusted 2025 revenues up from restated 2024

Intellego's Acting CEO, Jacob Laurin comments:

"Given the findings by independent forensic investigations in Intellego Technologies,
Daro is the foundation of Intellego Group going forward."

  • Net sales growth of +21% compared to Restated Q4 2024
  • Net sales of SEK 98 million for the full year 2025 (94)
  • EBIT was SEK -88.5 million for Q4 2025 (-15.2)

The entire quarterly report is available at: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/rapporter/

Contact:
communication@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-20 13:07 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
