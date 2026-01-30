Westcon-Comstor has acquired REAL Security, a specialist distributor of cybersecurity products active in eight countries across the Balkans. This represents the division's first foray into the region, adding to the 17 European countries in which it already operates. Transaction details were not disclosed and we maintain our forecasts. We view this acquisition as creating a foothold for Westcon-Comstor in the region where it can use its scale to accelerate REAL Security's growth. In addition, it offers the potential to expand the vendor base for both REAL Security and Westcon-Comstor and, in the longer-term, could provide the foundations for a wider product offering.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...