On 2 February, Logicalis USA, a subsidiary within the Logicalis International division, acquired Maple Woods Enterprises (Maple Woods). Maple Woods is a long-term partner of Logicalis USA, providing advanced cybersecurity and compliance services to support Logicalis' managed security offering. Maple Woods has designed its services to meet the standards of the US defence industry and this acquisition brings Maple Woods' expertise in-house. It also provides a platform for expansion into other US sectors. Deal details were not disclosed; we maintain our forecasts.

