

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the second straight month in December, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The producer prices dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent fall in November, which was the first decline since December 2024.



Prices in the domestic market fell 2.0 percent, while those in the foreign market moved up 0.3 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.7 percent, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in November.



During the year 2025, producer prices climbed 1.8 percent compared to a 4.2 percent decline in 2024.



Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Italy remained stable at 5.6 percent in December. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.4 percent.



