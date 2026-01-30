Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $17.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.80%, compared to 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Annualized return on average equity was 15.45%, compared to 15.69% for the third quarter of 2025 and 15.84% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity1, which excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related was 17.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 16.10% for the third quarter of 2025 and 16.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Efficiency ratio of 46.7%, compared to 38.7% for the third quarter of 2025 and 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.73%, compared to 3.68% for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Total loans held for investment increased by $1.1 billion, or 36.6%, to $4.1 billion from the third quarter of 2025. Excluding loans acquired from First IC, loans held for investment increased by $91.5 million, or 3.1%, from the third quarter of 2025.
- Total deposits increased by $952.9 million, or 35.4%, to $3.65 billion from the third quarter of 2025, Excluding deposits acquired from First IC, total deposits increased by $73.8 million, or 2.7%, from the third quarter of 2025.
Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights:
- Return on average assets increased to 1.85% compared to 1.81% for 2024.
- Return on average equity was 15.63%, compared to 16.16% for 2024. Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity1 was 16.68%, compared to 17.01% for 2024.
- Efficiency ratio was 40.5%, compared to 37.8% for 2024.
- Net interest margin increased by 21 basis points to 3.72% from 3.51% for 2024.
1 Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Acquisition of First IC Corporation and First IC Bank
After the close of business on December 1, 2025, MetroCity completed its previously announced acquisition of First IC Corporation ("First IC"), the parent company of First IC Bank. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nack Paek stated, "First IC and MetroCity have long competed with and admired one another and we are pleased to have combined our two organizations to create a better bank for our customers. This partnership strengthens our competitive position and increases our financial flexibility as we continue to build the best bank possible and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.0 million, or 6.0%, from $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to increases in net interest income of $4.1 million and noninterest income of $1.6 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $1.5 million, offset by increases in noninterest expense of $5.8 million and provision for credit losses of $504,000. Net income increased by $2.1 million, or 12.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was due to increases in net interest income of $5.9 million and noninterest income of $2.5 million, as well as a decrease in provision for credit losses of $241,000, offset by increases in noninterest expense of $6.1 million and income tax expense of $417,000.
Net income was $68.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $4.2 million, or 6.5%, from $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was due to increases in net interest income of $12.3 million and noninterest income of $2.1 million, as well as a decrease in provision for credit losses of $834,000, offset by increases in noninterest expense $9.6 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $60.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.3 million, or 11.6%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a $370.6 million increase in the average loan balance and $14.3 million increase in the average total investment balances (both of which are mostly due to acquired First IC earning assets from the First IC acquisition). As compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $7.6 million, or 14.5%, primarily due to a $408.2 million increase in average loan balances and a $58.7 million increase in the average total investments balance, as well as an 11 basis points increase in the loan yield, offset by an 101 basis points decrease in the total investments yield. Excluding acquired First IC average earnings assets and related interest income, interest income totaled $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $38,000, or 0.1%, from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $541,000, or 2.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Interest expense totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.5%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a $268.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances and a $28.9 million increase in average borrowings balances (both of which are mostly due to acquired First IC interest-bearing liabilities from the First IC acquisition), offset by a 6 basis points decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $1.8 million, or 7.9%, primarily due to a $267.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances and a $78.9 million increase in average borrowings balances, offset by a 23 basis points decrease in deposit costs. Excluding acquired First IC average interest-bearing liabilities and related interest expense, interest expense totaled $22.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $213,000, or 1.0%, from the third quarter of 2025, and a decrease of $130,000, or 0.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $825.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (3.64% as of December 31, 2025). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.62%. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $2.9 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $3.8 million and $5.1 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.73% compared to 3.68% for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of five basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by two basis points to 6.26% from 6.24% for the third quarter of 2025, and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by six basis points to 3.36% from 3.42% for the third quarter of 2025. Average earning assets increased by $384.9 million from the third quarter of 2025, due to an increase of $370.6 million in average loans and an increase of $14.3 million in average total investments, offset by a one basis point decrease in the yield on earnings assets. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $297.0 million from the third quarter of 2025 as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $268.0 million and average borrowings increased by $28.9 million. Excluding acquired First IC average assets and liabilities and related interest income and expense, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.66%
As compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 16 basis points to 3.73% from 3.57%, primarily due to a 19 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.87 billion and an one basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.82 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $466.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a $408.2 million increase in average loans and a $58.7 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $346.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $267.9 million and in increase in average borrowings of $78.9 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 26.5%, from the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher gains on sale of residential mortgage loans and service charges on deposits, offset by lower mortgage loan origination fees due to lower volume, gain on sale and servicing income from our Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, servicing income from our residential mortgage loans and other income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $111.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $168.6 million during the third quarter of 2025. Mortgage loan sales totaled $197.6 million (average sales premium of 1.15%) during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $18.2 million (average sales premium of 1.06%) during the third quarter of 2025. SBA loan sales totaled $9.7 million (sales premium of 7.13%) during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $13.4 million (sales premium of 6.13%) during the third quarter of 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recorded a $238,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment gain of $166,000 during the third quarter of 2025. We also recorded a $16,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $19,000 fair value impairment recovery recorded during the third quarter of 2025.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $2.5 million, or 46.9%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of our residential mortgage loans and service charges on deposit, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans, servicing income from our residential mortgage loans and other income partially from higher unrealized gains on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $31,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset and a $232,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset.
Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $25.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to higher gains on sale of our residential mortgage loans, mortgage loan origination fees from higher mortgage loan volume, service charges on deposits and other income from unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities and increased bank owned life insurance income, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans and servicing income from our residential mortgage loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $20.4 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 39.3%, from $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in First IC merger-related expenses and salaries and employee benefits primarily due to the addition of First IC employee payroll for all of December 2025, as well as higher incentive payments and related payroll taxes, higher depreciation, occupancy and security expenses from the addition of First IC locations, FDIC insurance premiums, and professional fees, partially offset by lower loan-related expenses..
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $6.1 million, or 42.6%, primarily due to First IC merger-related expenses, higher salary and employee benefits, FDIC insurance premiums, equipment and occupancy expenses, data processing expenses, professional fees, security expense and loan-related expenses, partially offset by lower other real estate owned related expenses.
Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $63.0 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 18.1%, from $53.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in First IC merger-related expenses, salaries and employee benefits partially due to higher base salaries, the addition of First IC employees, commissions and incentives, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, occupancy, data processing, security, loans and professional services. These expense increases were partially offset by lower other real estate owned related expenses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 38.7% and 40.5% for the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 40.5% compared to 37.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 21.6%, compared to 27.6% for the third quarter of 2025 and 22.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 26.1% compared to 26.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The lower effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2024 state tax returns filed during 2025, as well as a lower combined state tax rate from the First IC acquisition.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $4.8 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.14 billion, or 31.4%, from $3.63 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $1.17 billion, or 32.7%, from $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Excluding $1.19 billion of assets acquired from First IC (including goodwill and core deposit intangibles), total assets were $3.58 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $52.8 million, or 1.5%, from $3.63 billion at September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $17.3 million, or 053%, from $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024. The $52.8 million decrease in total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily due to decreases in loans held for sale of $221.5 million, other assets of $4.5 million and interest rate derivatives of $3.1 million, partially offset by increases in cash and due from banks of $86.9 million and loans held for investment of $91.5 million. The $17.3 million decrease in total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in loans held for investment of $99.6 million and interest rate derivatives of $15.4 million, partially offset by increases in cash and due from banks of $64.5 million, other assets of $13.4 million, loans held for sale of $9.7 million, equity securities of $8.4 million, bank owned life insurance of $2.5 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.4 million.
Our investment securities portfolio is made up only 1.38% of our total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.94% and 0.77% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $4.05 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.08 billion, or 36.6%, compared to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $893.5 million, or 28.3%, compared to $3.13 billion at December 31, 2024. Excluding $993.0 million of loans acquired from First IC, loans held for investment were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $91.5 million, or 3.1%, compared to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $99.6 million, or 3.2%, compared to $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in loans at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was due to a $55.6 million increase in residential mortgage loans, a $8.1 million increase in construction and development loans, a $27.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $4.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $9.7 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $231.3 million at September 30, 2025. No loans were classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024. The significant decrease in loans held for sale at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was done to provide the liquidity needed for the First IC merger closing.
Deposits
Total deposits were $3.65 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $952.9 million, or 35.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $909.2 million, or 33.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.74 billion at December 30, 2024. Excluding $877.4 million of deposits acquired from First IC, total deposits were $2.77 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $75.6 million, or 2.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $31.8 million, or 1.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.74 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was due to a $84.1 million increase in money market accounts (including a $70.4 million decrease in brokered money market accounts) and a $13.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $14.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $9.7 million decrease in time deposits and a $139,000 decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $780.8 million at December 31, 2025 (includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $249.2 million acquired from First IC), compared to $544.4 million at September 30, 2025 and $536.3 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 21.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2025 and 19.6% at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.87 billion at December 31, 2025 (includes interest-bearing deposits of $628.2 million acquired from First IC), compared to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.20 billion at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 78.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 79.8% at September 30, 2025 and 80.4% at December 31, 2024.
Uninsured deposits were 29.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 26.1% and 24.1% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, we had $1.23 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($577.9 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($600.4 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $52.5 million).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $39,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $543,000 during the third quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $202,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. The credit provision recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the decrease in reserves allocated to unfunded commitments and acquired First IC loans due to decreased balances since merger close, offset by increases in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was a net recovery of 0.00%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company adopted ASU 2025-08 during the fourth quarter 2025. ASU 2025-08 allowed us to record an allowance for credit losses balance on Day 1 for all loans acquired from First IC. The estimated Day 1 allowance for credit losses for First IC acquired loans was $9.9 million.
Nonperforming assets totaled $26.1 million (includes $7.5 million acquired from First IC), or 0.55% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, an increase of $12.2 million from $14.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $7.7 million from $18.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Excluding nonperforming assets acquired from First IC, nonperforming assets increased by $4.6 million at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025. This increase was due to a $5.3 million increase in nonaccrual loans offset by a $711,000 decrease in other real estate owned.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.60% at September 30, 2025 and 0.59% at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 107.48% at December 31, 2025, compared to 137.66% at September 30, 2025 and 104.08% at December 31, 2024, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 30 full-service branch locations and two loan production offices in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, changes in interest rates, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from negative media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; risks associated with the recent merger of First IC with the Company (the "Merger"), including the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized as well as disruption with customers, suppliers, employee or other business partners relationships; the risk of successful integration of First IC's business into the Company; the reaction of each of the Company's and First IC's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; the risk that the integration of First IC's operations into the operations of the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the timing and achievement of expected cost reductions following the Merger; the timing and achievement of the recovery of the reduction of tangible book value resulting from the Merger; general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts, including civil unrest; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs, those related to credit card interest rates, and legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so-called "de-banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The measures entitled adjusted return on average shareholder's equity and tangible book value per share are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are return on average shareholder's equity and book value per share, respectively. Adjusted return on average shareholder's equity excludes average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses. Tangible book value per share excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.
These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of adjusted return on average shareholder's equity and tangible book value per share and the reconciliation of these measures to return on average shareholder's equity and book value per share are set forth in the table below.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
As of or For the Three Months Ended
As of or For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Return on average
Average shareholder's
$
470,299
$
436,619
$
428,644
$
421,679
$
407,705
$
439,436
$
399,170
Less: average
(3,593)
(5,552)
(8,737)
(13,089)
(10,888)
(7,711)
(19,894)
Adjusted average
$
466,706
$
431,067
$
419,907
$
408,590
$
396,817
$
431,725
$
379,276
Net income (GAAP)
$
18,312
$
17,270
$
16,826
$
16,297
$
16,235
$
68,705
$
64,504
Add: First IC-merger
2,657
222
246
194
-
3,320
-
Adjusted net income
$
20,969
$
17,492
$
17,072
$
16,491
$
16,235
$
72,025
$
64,504
Return on average
15.45
%
15.69
%
15.74
%
15.67
%
15.84
%
15.63
%
16.16
%
Adjusted return on
17.83
%
16.10
%
16.31
%
16.37
%
16.28
%
16.68
%
17.01
%
Tangible book value per
Total shareholder's equity
$
544,357
$
445,888
$
436,100
$
427,969
$
421,353
$
544,357
$
421,353
Less: goodwill and core
(68,675)
-
-
-
-
(68,675)
-
Adjust total shareholder's
$
475,682
$
445,888
$
436,100
$
427,969
$
421,353
$
475,682
$
421,353
Shares of common stock
28,817,967
25,537,746
25,537,746
25,402,782
25,402,782
28,817,967
25,402,782
Book value per share
18.89
%
17.46
%
17.08
%
16.85
%
16.59
%
18.89
%
16.59
%
Tangible book value per
16.51
%
17.46
%
17.08
%
16.85
%
16.59
%
16.51
%
16.59
%
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
60,257
$
54,003
$
54,049
$
52,519
$
52,614
$
220,828
$
212,913
Interest expense
24,332
22,211
21,871
21,965
22,554
90,379
94,767
Net interest income
35,925
31,792
32,178
30,554
30,060
130,449
118,146
Provision for credit losses
(39)
(543)
129
135
202
(318)
516
Noninterest income
7,817
6,178
5,733
5,456
5,321
25,184
23,063
Noninterest expense
20,434
14,674
14,113
13,799
14,326
63,020
53,379
Income tax expense
5,035
6,569
6,843
5,779
4,618
24,226
22,810
Net income
18,312
17,270
16,826
16,297
16,235
68,705
64,504
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.69
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
2.67
$
2.55
Diluted income per share
$
0.68
$
0.67
$
0.65
$
0.63
$
0.63
$
2.64
$
2.52
Dividends per share
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.96
$
0.83
Book value per share (at period end)
$
18.89
$
17.46
$
17.08
$
16.85
$
16.59
$
18.89
$
16.59
Tangible book value per share (at period end)(1)
$
16.51
$
17.46
$
17.08
$
16.85
$
16.59
$
16.51
$
16.59
Shares of common stock outstanding
28,817,967
25,537,746
25,537,746
25,402,782
25,402,782
28,817,967
25,402,782
Weighted average diluted shares
26,806,181
25,811,422
25,715,206
25,707,989
25,659,483
26,005,582
25,582,121
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.80
%
1.89
%
1.87
%
1.85
%
1.82
%
1.85
%
1.81
%
Return on average equity
15.45
15.69
15.74
15.67
15.84
15.63
16.16
Dividend payout ratio
35.08
37.23
35.01
36.14
36.18
35.85
32.80
Yield on total loans
6.42
6.37
6.49
6.40
6.31
6.42
6.38
Yield on average earning assets
6.26
6.24
6.34
6.31
6.25
6.29
6.33
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.36
3.42
3.39
3.48
3.55
3.41
3.72
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.22
3.28
3.25
3.36
3.45
3.28
3.67
Net interest margin
3.73
3.68
3.77
3.67
3.57
3.72
3.51
Efficiency ratio(2)
46.71
38.65
37.23
38.32
40.49
40.49
37.80
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
(0.00)
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
0.64
0.47
0.49
0.59
0.58
0.64
0.58
ACL to nonperforming loans
107.48
137.66
129.76
110.52
104.08
107.48
104.08
ACL to loans held for investment
0.68
0.60
0.60
0.59
0.59
0.68
0.59
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
111.84
%
110.43
%
116.34
%
114.73
%
115.66
%
111.84
%
115.66
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
21.42
20.22
20.41
19.73
19.60
21.42
19.60
Investment securities to assets
1.38
0.94
0.93
0.93
0.77
1.38
0.77
Common equity to assets
9.98
12.29
12.06
11.69
11.72
9.98
11.72
Leverage ratio
10.00
12.21
11.91
11.76
11.57
10.00
11.42
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.90
19.93
19.91
19.23
19.17
15.90
19.17
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.90
19.93
19.91
19.23
19.17
15.90
19.17
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.84
20.74
20.78
20.09
20.05
16.84
20.05
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
702,586
$
538,675
$
559,112
$
537,590
$
527,039
$
702,586
$
527,039
Mortgage loan production
111,717
168,562
93,156
91,122
103,250
464,557
413,677
Mortgage loan sales
197,553
18,248
54,309
40,051
-
310,161
187,490
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
685,481
460,720
480,867
474,143
479,669
685,481
479,669
SBA loan production
32,575
17,727
29,337
20,012
35,730
100,051
90,815
SBA loan sales
9,792
13,415
20,707
16,579
19,236
60,493
72,159
(1)
Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
(2)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
370,832
$
213,941
$
273,596
$
272,317
$
236,338
Federal funds sold
12,844
13,217
12,415
12,738
13,537
Cash and cash equivalents
383,676
227,158
286,011
285,055
249,875
Equity securities
18,646
18,605
18,481
18,440
10,300
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
47,179
15,365
15,030
15,426
17,391
Loans held for investment
4,051,397
2,966,859
3,121,534
3,132,535
3,157,935
Allowance for credit losses
(27,843)
(17,940)
(18,748)
(18,592)
(18,744)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
4,023,554
2,948,919
3,102,786
3,113,943
3,139,191
Loans held for sale
9,741
231,259
4,988
34,532
-
Accrued interest receivable
20,298
16,912
16,528
16,498
15,858
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
27,565
22,693
22,693
22,693
20,251
Premises and equipment, net
29,879
17,836
17,872
18,045
18,276
Operating lease right-of-use asset
15,193
7,712
8,197
7,906
7,850
Foreclosed real estate, net
208
919
744
1,707
427
SBA servicing asset, net
10,601
6,988
6,823
7,167
7,274
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,660
1,662
1,676
1,476
1,409
Bank owned life insurance
75,786
75,148
74,520
73,900
73,285
Goodwill
56,048
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangible
12,627
-
-
-
-
Interest rate derivatives
6,343
9,435
12,656
17,166
21,790
Other assets
29,391
28,852
26,683
25,771
10,868
Total assets
$
4,768,395
$
3,629,463
$
3,615,688
$
3,659,725
$
3,594,045
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
780,828
$
544,439
$
548,906
$
539,975
$
536,276
Interest-bearing deposits
2,865,173
2,148,645
2,140,587
2,197,055
2,200,522
Total deposits
3,646,001
2,693,084
2,689,493
2,737,030
2,736,798
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
510,000
425,000
425,000
425,000
375,000
Operating lease liability
15,306
7,704
8,222
7,962
7,940
Accrued interest payable
10,731
3,567
3,438
3,487
3,498
Other liabilities
42,000
54,220
53,435
58,277
49,456
Total liabilities
$
4,224,038
$
3,183,575
$
3,179,588
$
3,231,756
$
3,172,692
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
1,159
255
255
254
254
Additional paid-in capital
138,675
51,151
50,212
49,645
49,216
Retained earnings
402,857
390,971
380,046
369,110
358,704
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,666
3,511
5,587
8,960
13,179
Total shareholders' equity
544,357
445,888
436,100
427,969
421,353
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,768,395
$
3,629,463
$
3,615,688
$
3,659,725
$
3,594,045
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
57,335
$
50,975
$
50,936
$
50,253
$
49,790
$
209,499
$
200,770
Other investment income
2,790
2,884
2,970
2,126
2,663
10,770
11,838
Federal funds sold
132
144
143
140
161
559
305
Total interest income
60,257
54,003
54,049
52,519
52,614
220,828
212,913
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,623
17,799
17,496
17,977
18,618
72,895
80,060
FHLB advances and other borrowings
4,709
4,412
4,375
3,988
3,936
17,484
14,707
Total interest expense
24,332
22,211
21,871
21,965
22,554
90,379
94,767
Net interest income
35,925
31,792
32,178
30,554
30,060
130,449
118,146
Provision for credit losses
(39)
(543)
129
135
202
(318)
516
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
35,964
32,335
32,049
30,419
29,858
130,767
117,630
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
772
551
505
500
563
2,328
2,073
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,748
2,376
1,620
1,596
1,748
7,340
6,848
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
2,808
166
579
399
-
3,952
1,914
Mortgage servicing income, net
504
516
781
618
690
2,419
2,448
Gain on sale of SBA loans
463
558
643
658
811
2,322
2,945
SBA servicing income, net
800
1,203
642
913
956
3,558
4,243
Other income
722
808
963
772
553
3,265
2,592
Total noninterest income
7,817
6,178
5,733
5,456
5,321
25,184
23,063
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,674
8,953
8,554
8,493
9,277
36,674
33,207
Occupancy and equipment
1,581
1,410
1,380
1,417
1,406
5,788
5,524
Data Processing
466
394
329
345
335
1,534
1,293
Advertising
180
161
149
167
160
657
634
Merger-related expenses
3,596
301
333
262
-
4,492
-
Other expenses
3,937
3,455
3,368
3,115
3,148
13,875
12,721
Total noninterest expense
20,434
14,674
14,113
13,799
14,326
63,020
53,379
Income before provision for income taxes
23,347
23,839
23,669
22,076
20,853
92,931
87,314
Provision for income taxes
5,035
6,569
6,843
5,779
4,618
24,226
22,810
Net income available to common shareholders
$
18,312
$
17,270
$
16,826
$
16,297
$
16,235
$
68,705
$
64,504
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
221,304
$
2,551
4.57
%
$
219,283
$
2,760
4.99
%
$
180,628
$
2,560
5.64
%
Investment securities
49,212
371
2.99
36,960
268
2.88
31,208
264
3.37
Total investments
270,516
2,922
4.29
256,243
3,028
4.69
211,836
2,824
5.30
Construction and development
35,440
692
7.75
29,130
613
8.35
17,974
384
8.50
Commercial real estate
1,062,523
22,717
8.48
812,759
17,239
8.42
757,937
16,481
8.65
Commercial and industrial
79,867
1,731
8.60
71,655
1,600
8.86
73,468
1,703
9.22
Residential real estate
2,367,289
32,141
5.39
2,261,108
31,480
5.52
2,287,731
31,172
5.42
Consumer and other
441
54
48.58
327
43
52.17
282
50
70.54
Gross loans(2)
3,545,560
57,335
6.42
3,174,979
50,975
6.37
3,137,392
49,790
6.31
Total earning assets
3,816,076
60,257
6.26
3,431,222
54,003
6.24
3,349,228
52,614
6.25
Noninterest-earning assets
212,002
193,365
192,088
Total assets
4,028,078
3,624,587
3,541,316
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
238,695
1,603
2.66
188,576
1,476
3.11
133,728
685
2.04
Money market deposits
1,027,611
6,895
2.66
974,500
6,480
2.64
991,207
6,347
2.55
Time deposits
1,151,537
11,125
3.83
986,719
9,843
3.96
1,025,049
11,586
4.50
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,417,843
19,623
3.22
2,149,795
17,799
3.28
2,149,984
18,618
3.45
Borrowings
453,928
4,709
4.12
425,000
4,412
4.12
375,000
3,936
4.18
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,871,771
24,332
3.36
2,574,795
22,211
3.42
2,524,984
22,554
3.55
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
614,242
538,755
533,931
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
71,766
74,418
74,696
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
686,008
613,173
608,627
Shareholders' equity
470,299
436,619
407,705
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,028,078
$
3,624,587
$
3,541,316
Net interest income
$
35,925
$
31,792
$
30,060
Net interest spread
2.90
2.82
2.70
Net interest margin
3.73
3.68
3.57
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
208,059
$
10,257
4.93
%
$
185,696
$
11,289
6.08
%
Investment securities
38,826
1,072
2.76
31,373
854
2.72
Total investments
246,885
11,329
4.59
217,069
12,143
5.59
Construction and development
29,061
2,365
8.14
17,148
1,511
8.81
Commercial real estate
865,860
73,725
8.51
738,200
66,751
9.04
Commercial and industrial
73,896
6,462
8.74
67,964
6,597
9.71
Residential real estate
2,294,620
126,744
5.52
2,321,075
125,737
5.42
Consumer and other
353
203
57.51
304
174
57.24
Gross loans(2)
3,263,790
209,499
6.42
3,144,691
200,770
6.38
Total earning assets
3,510,675
220,828
6.29
3,361,760
212,913
6.33
Noninterest-earning assets
199,348
209,058
Total assets
3,710,023
3,570,818
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
186,114
5,119
2.75
138,827
3,537
2.55
Money market deposits
1,011,090
26,512
2.62
1,012,309
28,331
2.80
Time deposits
1,027,849
41,264
4.01
1,031,942
48,192
4.67
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,225,053
72,895
3.28
2,183,078
80,060
3.67
Borrowings
423,883
17,484
4.12
365,990
14,707
4.02
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,648,936
90,379
3.41
2,549,068
94,767
3.72
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
549,337
536,084
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
72,314
86,496
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
621,651
622,580
Shareholders' equity
439,436
399,170
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,710,023
$
3,570,818
Net interest income
$
130,449
$
118,146
Net interest spread
2.88
2.61
Net interest margin
3.72
3.51
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and development
$
41,796
1.0
%
$
32,415
1.1
%
$
30,149
1.0
%
$
28,403
0.9
%
$
21,569
0.7
%
Commercial real estate
1,560,728
38.3
814,464
27.4
803,384
25.7
792,149
25.2
762,033
24.1
Commercial and industrial
96,360
2.4
69,430
2.3
73,832
2.3
71,518
2.3
78,220
2.5
Residential real estate
2,378,311
58.3
2,057,281
69.2
2,221,316
71.0
2,248,028
71.6
2,303,234
72.7
Consumer and other
627
-
325
-
200
-
67
-
260
-
Gross loans held for investment
$
4,077,822
100.0
%
$
2,973,915
100.0
%
$
3,128,881
100.0
%
$
3,140,165
100.0
%
$
3,165,316
100.0
%
Unearned income
(6,621)
(7,056)
(7,347)
(7,630)
(7,381)
Loan discounts
(19,804)
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses
(27,843)
(17,940)
(18,748)
(18,592)
(18,744)
Net loans held for investment
$
4,023,554
$
2,948,919
$
3,102,786
$
3,113,943
$
3,139,191
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
25,906
$
13,032
$
14,448
$
16,823
$
18,010
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
25,906
13,032
14,448
16,823
18,010
Other real estate owned
208
919
744
1,707
427
Total non-performing assets
$
26,114
$
13,951
$
15,192
$
18,530
$
18,437
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
0.64
%
0.44
%
0.46
%
0.54
%
0.57
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.55
0.38
0.42
0.51
0.51
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
107.48
137.66
129.76
110.52
104.08
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Balance, beginning of period
$
17,940
$
18,748
$
18,592
$
18,744
$
18,589
$
18,744
$
18,112
First IC Day 1 ACL balance
9,885
-
-
-
-
9,885
-
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
(1)
110
62
(1)
-
170
(83)
Commercial and industrial
(5)
117
(2)
170
99
280
119
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(6)
227
60
169
99
450
36
Provision for loan losses
12
(581)
216
17
254
(336)
668
Balance, end of period
$
27,843
$
17,940
$
18,748
$
18,592
$
18,744
$
27,843
$
18,744
Total loans at end of period(1)
$
4,077,822
$
2,973,915
$
3,128,881
$
3,140,165
$
3,165,316
$
4,077,822
$
3,165,316
Average loans(1)
$
3,441,913
$
3,124,291
$
3,130,515
$
3,167,085
$
3,135,093
$
3,202,087
$
3,125,389
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.00)
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.68
0.60
0.60
0.59
0.59
0.68
0.59
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale.
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.