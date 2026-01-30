Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A41XT2 | ISIN: AU0000445603 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VZ
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 17:19
0,097 Euro
-11,45 % -0,013
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 14:20 Uhr
American Tungsten and Antimony: American Tungsten & Antimony Acquires Fully Permitted U.S. Tungsten Mill Securing a 'Fast-tracked' Tungsten Production Hub

NEW YORK and TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd. (ASX: AT4; OTCQB: ATALF) announced it has executed binding agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the Dutch Mountain Processing Facility, a strategic industrial asset, and the Dutch Mountain Tungsten Project in Tooele County, Utah.

The binding agreements also provide American Tungsten & Antimony with the only fully permitted, operationally proven tungsten processing facility in Utah's Clifton (Gold Hill) Mining district as well as the Fraction Lode mine, America's last active tungsten-producing mine. More details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03049451-6A1308662&v=undefined.

"Developing a new mill on federal land typically triggers the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), resulting in extended permitting timelines," explained Andre Booyzen, American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd. Managing Director. "In the race for critical minerals, time is the most valuable asset. With this acquisition of the Dutch Mountain Project, we also acquire a fully permitted processing facility on private land that operated as recently as 2017. We believe this will help reduce our development timeline from regulatory delays that have constrained many U.S. mining projects." He added that within the Dutch Mountains Tungsten Project, which includes America's last operating tungsten mine at Fraction Lode, ownership of the Processing Facility positions the company well to assess development options across the high-grade Fraction Lode, E.H.B., and Star Dust deposits, all of which are included in the acquisition.

"Critically, the mill removes a longstanding bottleneck in the Clifton Mining District, where numerous high-grade historical mines remain undeveloped under fragmented private ownership due to insufficient permitted processing capacity," he added. "This infrastructure underpins a potential district-scale consolidation strategy, pending technical and commercial evaluation. In parallel, the option to acquire Sage Hen consolidates the Northern Nevaga tungsten belt, enabling a cohesive, district and regional-scale exploration approach across a high-grade system that has been fragmented for decades."

Booyzen also said that the company continues to be encouraged by initial drilling results at Antimony Canyon, the company's flagship project, which reflect its approach to acquiring top-class assets and systematically aiming to develop exploration plans at an accelerated pace.

The company also announced its plans to advance its American Depository Receipt (ADR) program, naming Deutsche Bank as depository. In addition, American Tungsten & Antimony continues to progress in its plans to uplist to NASDAQ this year.

American Tungsten and Antimony (https://www.ataa.com) is advancing critical mineral development in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, with a strategic vision to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies.

The flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah is one of the country's largest and highest-grade undeveloped antimony systems - historically mined but never subjected to modern exploration. The recently secured Sage Hen and Dutch Mountain Tungsten Projects in Nevada/Utah further strengthens the company's position in critical minerals, adding scale and diversification within a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

SOURCE American Tungsten and Antimony

© 2026 PR Newswire
