Precidian Funds, Announces the Liquidation of AstraZeneca PLC ADRhedged

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Precidian Funds today announced that AstraZeneca PLC ADRhedged (the "Series") will liquidate following AstraZeneca PLC's announcement that it will terminate its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in connection with the implementation of a harmonized global listing structure and the direct listing of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. This change is expected to become effective on or about February 2, 2026. As a result, all outstanding AstraZeneca PLC ADRs will be mandatorily cancelled and converted into ordinary shares on or around that date.

Due to the termination of the ADR program and the resulting inability of the Series to continue operating in accordance with its investment strategy, the Board of Trustees of Precidian ETFs Trust (the "Trust") has approved a plan of dissolution (the "Plan of Dissolution") for the Series.

Effective the evening of January 29, 2026, the Series ceased accepting creation and redemption orders. The Series will no longer engage in normal investment operations and will thereafter engage solely in activities necessary to wind up its affairs and complete an orderly liquidation.

Upon the mandatory cancellation of the AstraZeneca PLC ADRs, the Series is expected to receive AstraZeneca PLC ordinary shares on February 2, 2026, which the Series anticipates liquidating shortly thereafter. The Series expects to make a ?nal cash distribution to shareholders on or about February 17, 2026, subject to the completion of all necessary administrative and operational processes.

The Series' shares will cease trading on NYSE Arca at the close of business on January 29, 2026.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact your ?nancial advisor directly or the Series toll-free at 844-954-5333.

