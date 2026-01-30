Anzeige
WKN: A41H5S | ISIN: KYG8884K1360 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.01.26 | 18:25
0,099 US-Dollar
-16,02 % -0,019
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
Tian Ruixiang Holding Ltd: Tian Ruixiang to Acquire Asia Leading Ai and Crypto Empowered Insurance Broker, Expecting Usd 200 Million Revenue Inncrease at 50% Annual Growth

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tian Ruixiang Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX), today announced that it is in advanced and mature discussion to acquire a Hong Kong-based AI and crypto empowered broker (the "Target"), a specialized firm focused on offshore asset allocation and wealth management solutions, with annual revenue over USD 200 million at 50% growth in the past 5 years.

Transaction Details

The acquisition will be structured as a share-for-share exchange, with TIRX issuing newly registered common stock to the Target's shareholders. The Target is expected to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of TIRX, retaining its existing brand and leadership team to ensure continuity of client service.

Strategic Rationale & Expected Impact

The Target brings a 10+ year track record of serving high-net-worth individuals and families across the Asia-Pacific region, with a client base of over 1,000 high-net-worth clients and 10,000+ serviced families. Its expertise in insurance brokerage, wealth planning, and cross-border financial services is highly complementary to TIRX's strengths in AI-driven financial technology and digital currency infrastructure.

Following the planned acquisition, the combined entity will prioritize three core growth initiatives:

AI-Enhanced Insurance Distribution - Deploy TIRX's AI tools to optimize the Target's insurance product matching and client engagement, expanding its regional insurance market share.

Digital Currency Enabled Wealth Solutions - Integrate digital currency custody and transaction capabilities into the Target's offshore asset allocation services.

Scalable Regional Expansion - Leverage the Target's Hong Kong hub to accelerate TIRX's expansion into Southeast Asia's high-growth wealth management markets.

Financial Outlook

Based on current projections, the acquisition is expected to:

- Generate over US$200 million in annual incremental revenue for TIRX within the first full year post-closing.

- Drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 50% in both consolidated revenue and net income over the next three years.

- Be immediately accretive to TIRX's earnings per share (EPS).

Management Commentary

"This acquisition represents a transformative milestone in our Asia-Pacific growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer of TIRX. "The Target's established client relationships, regulatory expertise, and on-the-ground presence in Hong Kong will allow us to rapidly scale our AI and digital currency solutions into one of the world's most dynamic wealth management markets. We are confident this combination will deliver significant long-term value to our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and benefits of the acquisition, future financial performance, and growth initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory delays, changes in market conditions, and the ability to successfully integrate the Target's operations.

Contact:

WangYue
[email protected]
+86 182-1096-9385

SOURCE Tian Ruixiang Holding Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
