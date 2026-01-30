Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
WKN: 851011 | ISIN: FR0000120669
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 18:46 Uhr
Details on the timetable of the simplified tender offer on North Atlantic Energies shares

Paris, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES


Details on the timetable of the simplified tender offer on North Atlantic Energies shares

Paris, FRANCE - January 30, 2026 - North Atlantic France SAS ("North Atlantic France") refers to its acquisition from ExxonMobil France Holding SAS ("ExxonMobil") of ExxonMobil's entire stake in North Atlantic Energies (formerly, Esso Société Anonyme Française SA) ("North Atlantic Energies"), representing 82.89% of North Atlantic Energies' share capital and voting rights.

In accordance with French securities law, North Atlantic France announced on November 28, 2025 that it would file a simplified tender offer (the "Offer") for the remaining North Atlantic Energies shares not already held by North Atlantic France, at a price of €28.93 per share, as well as its intention to implement a squeeze-out procedure if the conditions required are met.

It is reminded that the board of directors of North Atlantic Energies has appointed Ledouble SAS, represented by Ms. Agnès Piniot and Mr. Romain Delafont, as an independent expert to issue a fairness opinion on the financial terms of the Offer.

North Atlantic France indicates that it will file the Offer with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") once the independent expert's work has been finalised, after the publication of the 2025 annual results. North Atlantic Energies indicates that this publication is scheduled for March 26, 2026. The filing is therefore expected to take place during the second quarter of 2026. The offer documentation will be submitted to the AMF for review, and the Offer will only open once the AMF has issued its compliance decision.

MEDIA CONTACTS

France: Brunswick Group - northatlantic@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Paul Priam: +33 6 84 39 09 89

Canada: Mark Duggan - markduggan@northatlantic.ca
+1-709-687-3136

ABOUTNORTHATLANTIC

For nearly four decades, North Atlantic has been a market leader in the retail gas and convenience sector, as well as the residential, commercial, and wholesale fuel industries in Newfoundland and Labrador. Recently, through a joint venture with Suncor Energy, North Atlantic expanded its retail division into Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, through North Sun Energy. As managing partner, North Atlantic operates 110 fuel retail sites across all three provinces. North Atlantic has ambitious plans for future growth and development in strategic locations across the region.

Known for its expertise in acquiring and delivering exceptional products, North Atlantic caters to both domestic and industrial sectors while also serving global clients through their marine bunkering distribution channels.

North Atlantic is committed to strategic growth to deliver innovative and green energy solutions aligned with evolving global needs. By driving industry progress, North Atlantic is supporting new skills and new jobs for this dynamic landscape. North Atlantic remains committed to providing exceptional energy, fuel and convenience retail initiatives that enhance customer experience while fostering economic growth in the communities they serve in Canada and beyond.

ABOUTNORTHATLANTIC ENERGIES

North Atlantic Energies is a key player in France's energy landscape, supporting the country's security of supply while contributing to the ongoing transformation of the sector.

Representing 20% of France's refining capacity, the company plays a vital role in the economy and in its regions.

North Atlantic Energies supplies the products essential to modern life and places its customers at the center of its priorities.



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
