Samstag, 31.01.2026
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 09:55
1,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8601,99030.01.
Dow Jones News
30.01.2026 18:51 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jan-2026 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

30 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  30 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,217 
 
Highest price paid per share:            169.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             163.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    165.9902p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,253,53 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,488,045 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,488,045 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      165.9902p                       64,217

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
468             169.80          08:05:08         00373554176TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             168.20          08:08:51         00373561492TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              169.00          08:08:51         00373561493TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             169.60          08:08:51         00373561494TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             168.20          08:08:51         00373561495TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             167.60          08:10:13         00373564830TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             167.40          08:16:05         00373576667TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             167.00          08:16:30         00373577417TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             167.20          08:24:57         00373591802TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             167.00          08:27:02         00373595768TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             166.80          08:27:02         00373595769TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              167.60          08:54:28         00373646543TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             167.60          08:54:28         00373646544TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              167.60          08:54:28         00373646545TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             167.60          09:18:42         00373694581TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             167.60          09:18:45         00373694669TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             167.60          09:18:45         00373694670TRLO1     XLON 
 
868             167.20          09:18:48         00373694772TRLO1     XLON 
 
930             167.00          09:18:51         00373694854TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             167.20          09:20:46         00373698451TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              167.20          09:20:46         00373698452TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             166.80          09:20:53         00373698620TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             167.20          09:31:06         00373721559TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             167.20          09:37:05         00373734302TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             166.80          09:40:13         00373741239TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             166.80          09:45:39         00373755643TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             166.40          09:51:53         00373773811TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             166.20          10:21:32         00373788555TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              166.20          10:21:35         00373788557TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              166.00          10:21:36         00373788558TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             166.00          10:21:36         00373788559TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             166.20          10:24:24         00373788712TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              166.20          10:24:24         00373788713TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             166.20          10:24:24         00373788714TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             166.20          10:24:24         00373788715TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              166.20          10:25:22         00373788752TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             166.20          10:25:22         00373788753TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              166.20          10:28:07         00373788891TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              166.20          10:28:57         00373788959TRLO1     XLON 
 
1678             166.60          10:34:00         00373789190TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             166.60          10:35:26         00373789546TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             167.20          10:39:50         00373789800TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             167.20          10:39:58         00373789808TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             167.00          10:40:58         00373789844TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             167.00          10:40:58         00373789845TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             166.80          10:41:00         00373789846TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             166.60          10:46:01         00373790445TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             166.60          10:48:52         00373790809TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              166.60          10:48:52         00373790810TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              166.60          10:49:18         00373790840TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              166.60          10:55:18         00373791162TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             166.60          10:55:18         00373791163TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              166.60          10:55:18         00373791164TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             166.40          10:58:42         00373791306TRLO1     XLON 
 
915             166.60          11:07:49         00373791715TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             166.80          11:19:34         00373792221TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             166.80          11:27:17         00373792546TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             166.80          11:28:01         00373792567TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             166.80          11:28:31         00373792577TRLO1     XLON 
 
950             166.60          11:29:38         00373792635TRLO1     XLON 
 
865             166.40          11:29:38         00373792636TRLO1     XLON 
 
865             166.20          11:31:06         00373792693TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             166.20          11:31:06         00373792694TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             166.20          11:49:18         00373793315TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             166.00          11:52:41         00373793413TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             165.80          12:25:32         00373794786TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             165.60          12:26:30         00373794816TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             165.40          12:28:24         00373794875TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             165.40          12:28:56         00373794887TRLO1     XLON
434             165.20          12:34:42         00373795031TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             165.00          12:34:46         00373795032TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             165.00          12:56:15         00373795722TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             165.00          12:56:15         00373795723TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             164.80          12:56:15         00373795724TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             164.80          12:56:25         00373795729TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             164.60          12:58:49         00373795797TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              164.40          13:27:54         00373796738TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              164.60          13:48:38         00373797521TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             164.60          13:48:38         00373797522TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             164.80          14:18:39         00373798764TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             164.60          14:20:37         00373798861TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             164.40          14:20:56         00373798881TRLO1     XLON 
 
1843             163.80          14:20:56         00373798882TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             164.20          14:21:01         00373798899TRLO1     XLON 
 
1402             165.00          14:41:17         00373801699TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             164.40          14:47:16         00373802148TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             164.80          14:48:59         00373802225TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             164.40          14:53:14         00373802443TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             164.40          14:53:14         00373802444TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             164.20          14:58:04         00373802835TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             164.20          14:59:54         00373802964TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              164.80          15:05:10         00373803300TRLO1     XLON 
 
920             164.60          15:11:10         00373803772TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             164.60          15:21:25         00373804483TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             164.60          15:21:25         00373804484TRLO1     XLON 
 
880             165.00          15:22:14         00373804550TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             165.40          15:23:00         00373804579TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             165.40          15:23:00         00373804580TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             165.60          15:24:23         00373804663TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             165.40          15:26:46         00373804801TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             165.40          15:26:46         00373804802TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             165.40          15:29:05         00373804951TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             165.40          15:29:05         00373804952TRLO1     XLON 
 
889             165.40          15:36:38         00373805306TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             165.40          15:36:38         00373805307TRLO1     XLON 
 
3499             166.00          15:49:16         00373805812TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             166.00          15:49:16         00373805813TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             166.00          15:49:16         00373805814TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             166.00          15:49:16         00373805815TRLO1     XLON 
 
2463             166.00          15:49:16         00373805816TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             166.00          15:49:26         00373805821TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             166.20          15:49:43         00373805836TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             166.20          15:51:22         00373805910TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             166.20          15:51:22         00373805911TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              166.00          15:51:22         00373805912TRLO1     XLON 
 
837             166.00          15:51:22         00373805913TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             166.00          15:51:22         00373805914TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              166.00          15:54:26         00373806123TRLO1     XLON 
 
718             166.00          15:54:26         00373806124TRLO1     XLON 
 
929             165.60          15:58:23         00373806338TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             165.60          15:58:23         00373806339TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             165.40          15:59:43         00373806381TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             165.20          15:59:52         00373806393TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             164.80          16:18:11         00373807622TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             164.80          16:18:11         00373807623TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             164.80          16:18:11         00373807624TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             164.80          16:18:11         00373807625TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             164.80          16:18:11         00373807626TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 416750 
EQS News ID:  2269060 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
