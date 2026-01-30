EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS AROUNDTOWN SA SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED AUD 600 MILLION BONDS IN TWO TRANCHES 30 January 2026. Aroundtown SA (the Company' or 'AT') announces the successful issuance of two senior unsecured bond series (the 'Issuance'), comprising a AUD 300 million 5year bond series and a AUD 300 million 10year bond series. The Issuance highlights the Company's continued proactive approach to managing upcoming debt maturities and further extending the debt maturity profile. Both offerings attracted strong demand from investors, generating a substantial orderbook exceeding AUD 1.9 billion. The Issuance also marks Aroundtown's return to the Australian bond market since 2018. To mitigate the currency exposure associated with the AUD denomination, the Company entered a cross-currency swap into euros for the entire tenor of the bonds. This results in an effective euro coupon of 1.268% + 6M Euribor for the 5-year series matures in February 2031, with Euribor capped at 3.5%, while the 10-year series which matures in February 2036, carries a fixed coupon 3.9% for the first five years and afterwards 1.658% + 6M Euribor. These latest AUD issuances follow a series of successful transactions completed since the beginning of 2026 across both senior bonds and perpetual notes. Earlier this month, the Company issued a CHF 160 million bond maturing in 2033, and completed the issuance of a new €750 million perpetual note series and launched a concurrent tender offer on outstanding perpetual notes which is expected to expire on the 3rd of February 2026. These transactions support in further broadening AT's investor base and strengthening its capital structure. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

