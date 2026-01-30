Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$7,240,000 through the issuance of 36,200,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.30 for a period of one year from the date of issue.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause in favor of the Issuer. After four months and one day from the closing, if the share price is $0.45 or higher for 20 consecutive trading days the Issuer will be entitled to accelerate the expiration of the warrants to the date that is 30 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration clause.

All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue. The financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Any finder fees paid will be 5% cash and 5% broker warrant of proceeds raised.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for working capital purposes and to continue mineral exploration drilling at the Thompson Knolls (TK) Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery project located in West Central Utah, USA.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION

"Sergei Diakov"

Chief Executive Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

