Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A. ("ABCapital" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on January 30, 2026, ABCapital completed the private sale of 2,507,149 common shares (the "Disposed Shares") in the capital of Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar") for a total purchase price of CHF 1,830,000 (or approximately Cdn$2,950,000) to two arm's length purchasers (the "Purchasers") pursuant to separate share purchase agreements each dated as of January 30, 2026 and between ABCapital and each Purchaser (the "Disposition").

Prior to the Disposition, ABCapital exercised control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 22,576,316 common shares in the capital of Pulsar ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 13.22% of Pulsar's outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, ABCapital exercises control and direction over, directly or indirectly, 20,069,167 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.75% of Pulsar's outstanding Common Shares.

ABCapital exercises control and direction over the aforementioned Common Shares behalf of fully managed accounts for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, ABCapital may in the future take such actions in respect of its Pulsar securityholdings as it deems appropriate.

A copy of the early warning reports in respect of ABCapital in relation to the foregoing will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A., Prinsengracht 769A, 1017 JZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

