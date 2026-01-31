Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces Grant of RSUs, Stock Options and PSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) is pleased to announce the grant of 3,400,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"), 500,000 stock options (the "Options") and 500,000 performance share units (the "PSUs", together with the RSUs and Options, the "Incentive Awards") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company under its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

All 3,400,000 RSUs vest over a period of three years, with one third of the RSUs vesting on each of the one, two and three year anniversary from the date of grant. Upon vesting, each RSU is redeemable for one common share in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), cash or a combination of Common Shares and cash in accordance with the Plan and as determined by the Company. The Company, in its sole discretion, may elect to defer the vesting of any portion of the RSUs to a subsequent year.

The Options are exercisable to acquire up to 500,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $1.15 per Common Share and expire on January 29, 2029. The Options vest as to 20% on the date of grant and each of the 6, 12, 18 and 24 month anniversaries of the date of grant.

The PSUs entitle the holder to receive up to 500,000 Common Shares and will vest upon the acquisition of greater than 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company by a third party investor.

The grant of the Incentive Awards is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF) (FWB:SOP/WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. (the "Company") is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans in respect of its business and properties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's properties, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-announces-grant-of-rsus-stock-options-and-psus-1132126