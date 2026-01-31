Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has approved an extension of the expiry date of 2,241,668 common share purchase warrants originally issued on January 31, 2024 (the "January Warrants") from January 31, 2025 to February 22, 2026.

The extension aligns the expiry of the January Warrants with the end of the Company's previously announced warrant incentive program (the "Incentive Program"), providing holders of the January Warrants with additional time to participate in the Incentive Program before its conclusion on February 22, 2026. During the Incentive Program, the January Warrants have a reduced exercise price of $0.05. In addition, the Company will grant to each holder who exercises their January Warrants during the Incentive Program one additional common share purchase warrant for each January Warrant exercised (each, an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance, at a price of $0.06 per share.

All other terms of the Incentive Program remain unchanged. For further details on the Incentive Program, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2026.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

