

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to a 4-day high of 1.1846 against the euro and 3-day highs of 1.3679 against the pound and 152.79 against the yen.



The greenback rose to a 3-day high of 0.7732 against the franc, from an early 2-day low of 0.7636.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.17 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 155.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the franc.



