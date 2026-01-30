NurExone Biologic Inc: NurExone Appoints Eyal Gabbai to Board, Adding Large-Scale Healthcare System and Capital Markets Expertise

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company") today announced changes to its board of directors (the "Board"). Effective today, Mr. Eyal Gabbai has been appointed to the Board replacing Dr. Gadi Riesenfeld, who has resigned from the Board. Dr. Riesenfeld will continue to support NurExone as a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

The Company believes Mr. Gabbai's experience in healthcare leadership, capital markets, and with global investors will be valuable as NurExone advances its preclinical programs toward first-in-human milestones and evaluates potential future capital markets opportunities, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

"This appointment reflects our focus on engaging with partners who understand both patient needs and the economics of healthcare," said Yoram Drucker, Chairman of NurExone. "Eyal brings deep experience across healthcare systems, technology adoption, market implementation, as well as a strong understanding of public company and regulated environments. His perspective will be valuable as we continue to build NurExone's platform and engage with global partners, public-market stakeholders, and investors."

"I chose to join NurExone because of the strength of its technology and science and the disciplined way the team is approaching development in an area of medicine where current solutions are not good enough," said Eyal Gabbai. "Exosome-based therapies hold significant potential, and NurExone is advancing this field with a clear focus on data and execution. I also value the Company's dual outlook, pursuing nearer term opportunities through exosome supply and collaborations, while building longer term potential through advancing proprietary drug candidates."

Mr. Gabbai brings extensive healthcare and international capital markets experience. He is currently Chairman of Meuhedet Health Fund, Israel's third largest health maintenance organization, with approximately 1.4 million members and annual turnover exceeding US$3 billion. He is also Chairman of Medica Excel, a private hospital network. He previously served as Director-General of Israel's Prime Minister's Office, overseeing policy coordination across infrastructure, capital markets, communications and housing, with engagement across government, international counterparts, and the private sector. From 2002 to 2007, he was Director General of Israel's Government Companies Authority, leading major privatization and capital markets transactions with aggregate proceeds exceeding US$5 billion through initial public offerings and strategic sales.

The Company thanks Dr. Riesenfeld for his service and meaningful contributions to the Board during a formative period in which NurExone advanced its regenerative medicine platform and expanded its global engagement.

