Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 01.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 15:12
10,675 Euro
-12,43 % -1,515
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,14512,21519:04
12,10512,24030.01.
PR Newswire
01.02.2026 20:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DXC Technology Company: DXC Names Rob Le Busque as Asia Pacific & Japan Leader

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the appointment of Rob Le Busque as President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), effective immediately. Le Busque will report to T.R. Newcomb, Chief Revenue Officer.

Rob Le Busque

In his new role, Le Busque will be responsible for shaping DXC's APJ growth strategy, strengthening executive client relationships, and driving go-to-market execution and sales excellence across the region. He will align teams around priority industries and strategic accounts while leading complex, multi-year engagements that expand new and existing client partnerships to drive profitable growth.

"Rob brings a powerful combination of regional expertise, commercial leadership, and deep commitment to customers," said T.R. Newcomb, Chief Revenue Officer at DXC. "From leading large, diverse markets to building trusted relationships with some of the region's most influential organizations, he has consistently delivered growth and results at scale. His understanding of the APJ market and his ability to connect strategy, sales, and execution make him the right leader to accelerate our momentum and help customers modernize and operationalize AI with confidence."

Most recently, Le Busque served as Asia Pacific Regional Vice President at Verizon Business, the enterprise services and solutions division of Verizon Communications. During his tenure, he drove sustained growth across consulting, managed services, and cybersecurity while building trusted relationships with many of the region's largest public and private sector organizations.

Le Busque brings deep expertise in large-scale digital initiatives and cybersecurity, with a strong track record of delivering strategic outcomes and leading diverse, high-performing international teams. He also served on the board of the American Chamber of Commerce Australia and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD).

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874173/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Names_Rob_Le_Busque_as%C2%A0Asia_Pacific__.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-names-rob-le-busque-as-asia-pacific--japan-leader-302675758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.