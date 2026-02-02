Trip.com Group's 2026 Lunar New Year Forecast: Longer Journeys and Premium Travel Gain Momentum in the Year of the Horse

Travellers are taking longer trips and venturing further, with cross-border stays of seven nights or more up nearly 40% and long-haul bookings up over 50%.

Comfort is becoming a priority, with first-class and business-class flights and five-star hotel stays all showing strong growth.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloping into the Year of the Horse, Lunar New Year 2026 travel is gathering speed.

Bookings across Trip.com Group's platforms have climbed by double digits compared with the Lunar New Year period last year, as travellers lean into longer holidays and more ambitious festive travel.

Long-haul travel, packaged routes and premium choices are also redefining this year's Lunar New Year journeys.

Longer Holidays Are Reshaping Travel Depth and Pace

Extended public holidays across Asia-Pacific markets are reshaping Lunar New Year travel behaviour, enabling longer stays and more layered itineraries.

In China, one of the largest traveller source markets, the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday spans nine days and can extend beyond 15 days by taking five days of annual leave. In Vietnam, combining public holidays with weekends allows travellers up to nine days off. Similar dynamics are seen in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, where taking two to three days of leave can extend breaks to nine days.

Trip.com Group data show that cross-border bookings with stays of seven nights or more have risen nearly 40% year-on-year. Long-haul bookings have surged by over 50% during the same period. Together, these trends point to travellers taking longer trips and venturing further afield during the festive period.

Europe and Oceania are emerging as top long-haul picks for Asian travellers seeking to escape Lunar New Year. Norway records the fastest growth among Singaporean travellers, with bookings soaring over 200% year-on-year, boosted by experiences such as the Northern Lights, fjords, and scenic rail routes. The Maldives, Turkey, Spain, and Mongolia are also seeing rapid growth across markets. Australia attracts the most travellers from China, recording an increase of over 100% year-on-year, with popular sights including the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera House, and the Outback's landscapes, while New Zealand is experiencing strong global interest, rising close to 50% year-on-year.

Longer holidays are also boosting interest in package tour products. Among Trip.com's package tour options, popular ones include an eight-day Turkey journey covering Istanbul, Cappadocia, Konya, and Ephesus. In the United States, a five-day Los Angeles-Las Vegas-Grand Canyon tour illustrates the appeal of multi-city travel. In Japan, a five-day Osaka-Kyoto itinerary features Amanohashidate, Ine's boathouses, Arashiyama's Togetsukyo Bridge, and Nara Park.

Premium Travel Gains Ground as Comfort and Quality Take Priority

As travel patterns evolve across destinations, choices around comfort and quality are also shifting. Besides travelling for longer, people are also travelling better - more are favouring premium ways to travel.

First-class flight bookings have risen 83% year-on-year, while business-class travel has risen 38%. Such a trend is further mirrored in accommodation, where five-star hotel demand has climbed 59%.

In Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, five-star hotels account for close to or more than half of all stays booked. Including four-star hotels, upper-tier properties represent around three-quarters of accommodation booked across these Southeast Asian markets.

Asia Dominates as Urban Hubs Anchor Regional Travel

During the Lunar New Year period, East Asia and Southeast Asia accounted for the largest share of overall bookings. In terms of year-on-year growth, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia rank among the fastest-growing markets.

Several major Asian cities are standing out for particularly strong booking growth. Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Bali each have recorded year-on-year booking growth of more than 70%. In Seoul, winter attractions and shopping districts such as Myeongdong and Dongdaemun are key draws. Cultural landmarks, including Gyeongbokgung Palace, and popular day trips to Nami Island further enhance the city's appeal.

Ho Chi Minh City is gaining traction, renowned for the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon and the vibrant Ben Thanh Market. Bali's tropical atmosphere is a magnet for Lunar New Year travel, attracting travellers seeking beach escapes, wellness experiences, and resort-style stays.

Kuala Lumpur has recorded double-digit booking growth, fueled by Lunar New Year events across Chinatown and major malls, as well as visits to Batu Caves. Meanwhile, Singapore packaged tours on Trip.com perform strongly, driven by family-oriented attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

Inbound Travel to China on a Steady Rise

China remains a top destination for Lunar New Year travellers. In addition to strong travel demand from Asian markets, China is also seeing robust growth from countries in Europe and Oceania. In particular, bookings from the United Kingdom and New Zealand have each increased by more than 150% year on year.

Major gateway cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou, account for the largest share of inbound visitors. To ease travel during the festive period, starting 10 February, Trip.com will be introducing an "Explore Beijing" Starter Pack at Beijing Daxing International Airport for three months. This provides arriving international passengers with a complimentary pre-loaded public transport card, along with flight and attraction vouchers.

Notably, Xiamen and Shenzhen saw strong inbound growth, with bookings up 60% and 90%. In Shenzhen, Trip.com has al so introduced "Shenzhen Express" - a free half-day city tour for international transit passengers - offering visitors a smooth and immersive experience during short layovers. Trip.com's package tours to destinations such as Chengdu, Jiuzhaigou, Huanglong and the Sanxingdui Museum are also drawing inbound travellers.

Overall, Lunar New Year 2026 travel is marked by longer trips, premium choices, and growing interest in multi-city and packaged itineraries across Asia and beyond. Travellers are truly ready to go the extra mile this festive season.

