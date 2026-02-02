

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY125.426 billion, or JPY88.80 per share. This compares with JPY124.413 billion, or JPY86.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to JPY1.076 trillion from JPY1.026 trillion last year.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY125.426 Bln. vs. JPY124.413 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY88.80 vs. JPY86.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.076 Tn vs. JPY1.026 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News