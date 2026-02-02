

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Ansell Limited (ANSLF), a safety and protection solutions provider, on Monday announced the launch of TouchNTuff 93-800, a new disposable glove designed to provide extended protection against aggressive solvents, including acetone.



The company said the glove offers at least 15 minutes of acetone resistance, significantly longer than that of conventional nitrile disposable gloves.



Built with Ansell's MICROCHEM Chemical Barrier Technology, the multi-layer glove meets EN ISO 374-1 Type A standards for protection against ketones and harsh solvents. The glove is also certified to EN388 2110A for abrasion and cut resistance, while its ergonomic design is intended to enhance dexterity and reduce hand fatigue.



In solvent-intensive industries, standard disposable gloves can degrade quickly, increasing changeovers and exposure risks. TouchNTuff 93-800 is designed to deliver more reliable protection during solvent handling and cleaning tasks.



TouchNTuff 93-800 is currently available through authorized Ansell distributors and sales representatives in selected regions.



