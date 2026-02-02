

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corporation (4768.T) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY64.303 billion, or JPY169.58 per share. This compares with JPY53.481 billion, or JPY141.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to JPY1.322 trillion from JPY1.107 trillion last year.



Otsuka Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY64.303 Bln. vs. JPY53.481 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY169.58 vs. JPY141.04 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.322 Tn vs. JPY1.107 Tn last year.



