

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JBAXY.PK) said on Monday that it has appointed Juerg Hunziker as new Vice Chairman, following the decision by Richard Campbell-Breeden to step down from the role.



Sir Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group said, 'I am delighted that Juerg has agreed to succeed Richard as Vice Chairman. Since I became Chairman, I have seen first-hand the value of Juerg's 40 years of technology and financial services knowledge, both internationally and in Switzerland, as well as his experience as a CEO building high-quality customer-focused organisations.'



