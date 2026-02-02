

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKY) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY181.208 billion, or JPY95.36 per share. This compares with JPY160.869 billion, or JPY84.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to JPY1.858 trillion from JPY1.670 trillion last year.



TDK Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY181.208 Bln. vs. JPY160.869 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY95.36 vs. JPY84.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.858 Tn vs. JPY1.670 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 100.11 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.470 T



