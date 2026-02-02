

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at the weakest pace in seven months in December, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days climbed 3.0 percent annually in December, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in November. Sales have been rising since July 2024.



The latest rate of growth was the slowest since May, when sales had risen 2.8 percent.



Sales of non-food products advanced 1.9 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 5.0 percent. Data showed that online sales were 4.0 percent higher compared to last year.



During the year 2025, total retail sales turnover rose 3.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.



