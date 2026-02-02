Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
Ørsted A/S: New employee-elected board member

DJ New employee-elected board member 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
New employee-elected board member 
02-Feb-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2.2.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors 
 
Leticia Mandiola, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as 
board member. The first alternate, Arul Gynasegaran (Senior Project Lead, Engineering), has replaced Leticia Mandiola 
as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 95 52 
globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia-Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA No 1.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  416762 
EQS News ID:  2269292 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269292&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
