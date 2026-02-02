Pepper Advantage, a leading international credit management and technology firm backed by J.C. Flowers Co., today announces the closure of its acquisition of Computershare's UK mortgage servicing business, Computershare Loan Services.

The strategic acquisition increases Pepper Advantage's assets under management (AUM) in the UK to around £50 billion and its global AUM to €75 billion. The integration of Computershare Loan Services, including its Zephyr and Topaz Finance lending operations, significantly expands Pepper Advantage's UK footprint, adding substantial credit management capabilities to the company's existing hubs in London and Uxbridge.

Completion of the acquisition will also expand the reach of PRISM, Pepper Advantage's proprietary credit management platform, across Computershare Loan Services' entire asset base. This expansion will strengthen PRISM's capacity to deliver improved operating leverage, deeper data integration, and scalable servicing capabilities for a wider range of institutional clients, whilst continuing to provide advanced analytics and workflow automation across the credit lifecycle.

"The deal closure marks a pivotal milestone for our business as we continue to grow in the UK, both in assets under management and the range of clients we serve," said Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO, Pepper Advantage. "Underpinning our strategy is our market-leading credit management technology platform, PRISM. By integrating Computershare's UK loan servicing business, we aim to enhance this unique solution and provide even greater value to our expanding client base. I am delighted to welcome the skilled Computershare team to Pepper Advantage and look forward to growing our new business together."

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is an international credit management and technology company that offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with €75 billion assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending.

Contacts:

