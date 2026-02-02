

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.KS), on Monday, reported January total sales of 307,699 units compared to 310,962 units, last year, down 1.0%. Domestic sales were 50,208 units compared to 46,054 units, an increase of 9.0%. Overseas sales were 257,491 units for the month, compared to 264,908 units, down 2.8%.



On Friday, the company announced year-end dividend of 2,500 Korean won on common share. The 2025 total dividend per share was 10,000 won based on common share.



Hyundai Motor is currently trading at 4,78,000 won, down 4.4%.



