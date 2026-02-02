Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia releases a new CE-IVD marked AI solution for gastric cancer diagnostics

Aiforia releases a new CE-IVD marked AI solution for gastric cancer diagnostics

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, February 2, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Aiforia Technologies Plc today announced the launch of a new clinical AI solution for gastric cancer diagnostics. This solution is CE-IVD marked under the IVDR. Aiforia® Gastric Cancer AI application is designed to support pathologists in the detection and reporting of gastric cancer in digitized gastric tissue samples.

Gastric cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Detecting cancer in gastric biopsies can be difficult, as tumor areas may be very small, scattered, or visually subtle. Certain forms of gastric cancer are especially challenging to identify and can be easy to miss during routine review. Aiforia® Gastric Cancer solution is designed to support a high-sensitivity diagnostic approach, helping pathologists focus their attention on suspicious areas and reducing the risk that cancerous regions go unnoticed. The AI solution supports detection across all major types of gastric cancer, including hard-to-identify forms, where tumor cells can be sparse and difficult to see.

Aiforia® Gastric Cancer AI solution is built on Aiforia's Foundation Engine technology, developed to perform robustly across real-world variation in sample quality, staining, and scanning. The solution integrates seamlessly into existing digital pathology workflows through the Aiforia® Clinical Suite Viewer, which supports the full case review and reporting in the same user interface.

"Healthcare systems are under increasing pressure to deliver accurate diagnostics with limited resources. Aiforia® Gastric Cancer solution is designed to help hospitals improve diagnostic efficiency, reduce the risk of missed cancers, and support consistent performance at scale-all while fitting seamlessly into existing digital pathology workflows. This latest release further strengthens Aiforia's broad portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI models, cementing our position as a market leader in the field of AI-driven digital pathology," says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com