AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2025 - December 2025

Summary of the second quarter (October - December 2025)

Net sales increased by 4.1 percent and amounted to SEK 5,231 million (5,025). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 4.5 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 450 million (402).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and IFRS 16 amounted to SEK 345 million (289). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -13 million (2).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 199 million (179).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 2.01 (1.76). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 2.31 (2.06).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the second quarter was 113,176 (110,744), representing an increase of 2,2 percent.

Summary of the first six months (July - December 2025)

Net sales increased by 5,2 percent to SEK 9,332 million (8,867). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5,3 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 742 million (674).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and IFRS 16 amounted to SEK 527 million (454). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -13 million (2).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 281 million (259).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 2.83 (2.55). Adjusted for IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 3.44 (3.15).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school, and upper secondary school during the first six months was 113,129 (110,013), representing an increase of 2.8 percent.

CEO's comments

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to SEK 5,231 million (5,025), corresponding to growth of 4.1 percent. Organic growth totalled 4.5 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of -1.4 percent. Adjusted EBITA improved significantly and amounted to SEK 345 million (289). All segments contributed to the positive development during the period.

Strong financial position enables continued growth

In January, AcadeMedia's higher vocational education business were allocated more than 7,700 (4,700) new educational places, corresponding to an increase of approximately 60 percent compared with the previous year. The allocation strengthens AcadeMedia's market share within the segment's largest business area, as it now exceeds 20 percent.

Quality as the foundation for long-term value creation

During the quarter, ten teachers from AcadeMedia's schools were nominated at the 2025 Teachers' Gala, a recognition of the engagement, professionalism, and pedagogical excellence that characterise our organisation. These nominations reflect our strong focus on quality and teaching and reinforce AcadeMedia's position as an attractive employer.

Attracting, developing, and retaining skilled teachers and school leaders is critical to our long-term success. Through clear pedagogical frameworks, continued professional development, and close operational support, we create the conditions for high-quality teaching every day.

Stable demand and continued international development

Our international operations continue to develop according to plan and represent an important component of our long-term growth strategy. In Germany, we have built a preschool platform with more than 100 units in demographically favourable regions, providing strong conditions for continued organic growth and complementary acquisitions over time.

School voucher development for 2026

In summary, AcadeMedia is financially strong, delivers high quality across its operations, and has a clear strategic direction. With a solid foundation in place and a well-filled acquisition pipeline, we see favorable opportunities for continued long-term and sustainable growth. Our mission is more important than ever, and we remain committed to taking responsibility for providing people with the knowledge and tools they need to shape their future.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our employees in Sweden and internationally. It is through your engagement and expertise that we continue to develop AcadeMedia, every day, for every individual.

Marcus Strömberg

AcadeMedia AB (publ)

Presentation of the report

A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 CET today, where CEO Marcus Strömberg, and CFO Petter Sylvan will present the report.

To participate in the conference call please register via this link:

https://academedia.events.inderes.com/q2-report-26

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on AcadeMedia web via:

https://academedia.se/en/about-us/investors/reports-and-presentations/

It will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished on this page.

For more information, please contact:

Telephone: +46 8 410 410 26

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se

This information is information that AcadeMedia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-02 08:00 CET.