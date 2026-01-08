Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A2ALUM | ISIN: SE0007897079 | Ticker-Symbol: V8T
08.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the German school group Docemus-Privatschulen

AcadeMedia has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the German school group Docemus-Privatschulen. The acquisition comprises of three schools with approximately 1,400 students and is in line AcadeMedia's strategy to expand internationally, with a long-term objective of increasing the share of revenue generated outside the Swedish school voucher system to 50 percent. In 2025, Docemus-Privatschulen reported Net Revenue of approximately EUR 16 million and Adjusted EBITA in line with the Group's profit target.

"Germany is a prioritized market for AcadeMedia, and we are pleased to further strengthen our offering. Through this acquisition, AcadeMedia becomes the market leader in the state of Brandenburg. The acquisition complements and strengthens our existing organization in the country," says Kristofer Hammar, Director of Business Development at AcadeMedia.

Docemus-Privatschulen was founded in 2005 by the Brügmann family and operates three campuses today, located on the border between Berlin and Brandenburg. Following the acquisition, AcadeMedia becomes the largest education provider in the state of Brandenburg, with a total of approximately 6,000 students in Germany.

Upon completion of the acquisition, AcadeMedia's operations in Germany will comprise 103 preschools and 12 schools. The acquisition is expected to generate operational and structural synergies with the existing business and is aligned with the Group's long-term ambition to continue its international expansion.

AcadeMedia's international operations currently include education services in Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and England, and account for slightly more than 30 percent of the Group's total revenue.

For more information, please contact:
Telephone: +46 8 410 410 26
Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40
E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us
AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se

Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
