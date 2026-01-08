AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the German school group Docemus-Privatschulen

AcadeMedia has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the German school group Docemus-Privatschulen. The acquisition comprises of three schools with approximately 1,400 students and is in line AcadeMedia's strategy to expand internationally, with a long-term objective of increasing the share of revenue generated outside the Swedish school voucher system to 50 percent. In 2025, Docemus-Privatschulen reported Net Revenue of approximately EUR 16 million and Adjusted EBITA in line with the Group's profit target.

"Germany is a prioritized market for AcadeMedia, and we are pleased to further strengthen our offering. Through this acquisition, AcadeMedia becomes the market leader in the state of Brandenburg. The acquisition complements and strengthens our existing organization in the country," says Kristofer Hammar, Director of Business Development at AcadeMedia.

Docemus-Privatschulen was founded in 2005 by the Brügmann family and operates three campuses today, located on the border between Berlin and Brandenburg. Following the acquisition, AcadeMedia becomes the largest education provider in the state of Brandenburg, with a total of approximately 6,000 students in Germany.

Upon completion of the acquisition, AcadeMedia's operations in Germany will comprise 103 preschools and 12 schools. The acquisition is expected to generate operational and structural synergies with the existing business and is aligned with the Group's long-term ambition to continue its international expansion.

AcadeMedia's international operations currently include education services in Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and England, and account for slightly more than 30 percent of the Group's total revenue.

