AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires Norwegian adult education provider K2 Kompetanse

AcadeMedia has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in K2 Kompetanse, marking an important acquisition in adult education outside Sweden. K2 Kompetanse is an established private provider of upper secondary education for adults in Norway. The company offers a broad portfolio of vocational and preparatory programmes and authorization courses that meet the most important needs of the labour market, as well as Norwegian courses on all levels. K2 operates eight campuses across Norway's largest cities, all with a strong focus on quality and student outcomes. In 2025, K2 Kompetanse reported Net Revenue of approximately NOK 80 million and adjusted EBITA in line with the profit target for the Group's Adult operations.

"We are continuing to execute on our strategy for international growth. K2 Kompetanse has an excellent reputation and a strong position within Norwegian adult education. The acquisition complements our existing Norwegian operations through Espira and broadens our presence in the country. We see significant potential in the Norwegian adult education market and look forward to welcoming K2 into AcadeMedia", says Kristofer Hammar, Head of Preschool & International Division at AcadeMedia.

K2's eight campuses are located in Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Drammen, Tønsberg, Porsgrunn, Fredrikstad and Sandvika. The company has approximately 35 full-time employees and more than 100 contracted teachers. As a nationwide private school provider within upper secondary education for adults, K2 represents a strong strategic fit with AcadeMedia's portfolio and strengthens the Group's platform for continued growth in Norway.

"The need for new expertise is increasing rapidly, and our ambition is to give even more adults access to education that opens up new opportunities - both for the individual and for society at large. We will continue the steady growth of the company, develop innovative learning solutions and create lasting value for participants, partners and society", says Ingelise Holland Schliekelmann, Managing Director and founder of K2 Kompetanse.

AcadeMedia's international operations currently include education services in Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and England, and account for slightly more than 30 percent of the Group's total revenue.

About Us

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se