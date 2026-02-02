Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
02.02.2026 06:00 Uhr
Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös signs 15-year lease agreement with Evidensia in Gävle

Diös and the veterinary care chain Evidensia have signed a 15-year green lease agreement for approximately 1,000 square meters in Gävle. There are vacant office premises in the Södertull 13:8 property that are being converted into premises for veterinary care. Diös will begin developing the premises in spring 2026, with Evidensia to take occupancy in September 2026.

Evidensia Sverige AB is a leading provider of veterinary care in Sweden, with more than 80 clinics and animal hospitals nationwide. The investment in a new facility in the property Södertull 13:8 means a strengthened range of care for pet owners in the region and new job opportunities. Evidensia is already established in Gävle via the Animal Clinic Gefle.

"The new premises on Kaserngatan provide the right conditions for us to grow our veterinary operations in Gävle. When Diös presented these premises, it quickly became clear that they were a strong fit for our plans. The accessible location and proximity to green areas are perfect for our business," says Emelie Althén, Property Manager, Evidensia.
Södertull 13:8 is an office property located about five minutes outside of Gävle's city center. Prior to Evidensia's accession, an extensive renovation is taking place when the areas are to be converted from offices to premises for veterinary care. In total, Diös invests approximately SEK 24 million at a yield-on-cost of just over 9 percent. The lease was signed in December 2025.
"Evidensia is a long-term tenant that fits this property very well. For us, it's about the right tenant in the right place - we are always open to changing the content of our properties to meet both the area and the city's needs in the best possible way. We are very happy to welcome Evidensia to us and wish them the best of luck on Kaserngatan," says Daniel Jansson Westblom, Leasing Manager, Diös Gävle.

A green lease agreement means that the parties jointly plan the areas with the ambition to reduce climate impact and energy use. Södertull 13:8 is environmentally certified according to the international environmental certification system BREEAM In-Use, level Very Good.

For further information, please contact:
Phone: +46 10-470 97 04

Phone: +46 70-085 84 62
E-mail: emelie.althen@evidensia.se

About Us

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.nr: 556501-1771

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
