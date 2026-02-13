Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2025

The year ends with a strong performance. Property management income increased by 10 per cent during the year, and profitable investments drove positive unrealised changes in value. This confirms the strength of our cash flows and our operational ability to create value even in a challenging economic environment. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.40 per share.

Fourth quarter of 2025

  • Income increased by 6 per cent to SEK 669m (632)
  • Net letting was SEK -1m (10)
  • Operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 438m (414)
  • Property management income increased by 16 per cent to SEK 225m (194)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 120m (19) and the equivalent in derivatives were SEK 55m (197)
  • Profit for the period was SEK 336m (326)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.37 (2.30)

Period Jan-Dec 2025

  • Income increased by 5 per cent to SEK 2,662m (2,527)
  • Net letting was SEK 3m (32)
  • Operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 1,828m (1,728)
  • Property management income increased by 10 per cent to SEK 981m (892)
  • Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 11m (59) and the equivalent in derivatives were SEK 67m (68)
  • Profit for the period was SEK 808m (691)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 5.70 (4.88)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.40 per share (2.20) evenly divided into four instalments

- During the year, we have shown stability in turbulent times, not least thanks to our local teams and our well-diversified portfolio in the best locations of our regional cities. We now look forward to continuing to deliver according to plan - doing good deals every day and creating long-term value for both our tenants and shareholders, says David Carlsson, CEO.

Presentation of the report
Today at 09:30 CET, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se

For further information please contact:

David Carlsson, CEO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01
E-mail: david.carlsson@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO
Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03
E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 07:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
