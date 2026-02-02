ABB Ltd
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, FEBRUARY 2, 2026
ABB has introduced its Automation Extended program, a strategic evolution of its distributed control systems (DCS), designed to help industries modernize without disruption. Building on ABB's long-standing leadership with the world's largest DCS installed base and vision in process automation, Automation Extended outlines how future automation capabilities can be introduced progressively - preserving system integrity while enabling the flexibility, scalability and efficiency needed for the next era of industrial operations.
A single, unified and comprehensive automation service approach for ecosystem lifecycle management and optimization is applied for the management and maintenance of these diverse technological environments.
