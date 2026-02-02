Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 11:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

LEI:549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share

Total number

of shares in

circulation

Number of

voting rights

attached to each share

Total number of

voting rights of shares in

circulation

Number of shares

held in treasury

Total number of

shares in issue

Ordinary Shares 1p

78,122,182

1

78,122,182

1,864,404

79,986,586

The above total voting rights figure of 78,122,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

2 February 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
