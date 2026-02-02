

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $98.36 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $94.65 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $772.06 million from $729.37 million last year.



Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $98.36 Mln. vs. $94.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $772.06 Mln vs. $729.37 Mln last year.



