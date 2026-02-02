

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, biotechnology company Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) initiated its adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share on total revenues between $2.96 billion and $2.99 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.32 per share on revenues of $2.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Monday's pre-market trading, RVTY is trading on the NYSE at $109.94, up $1.14 or 1.05 percent.



