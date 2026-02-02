

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering geopolitical tensions and the sell-off in commodities, France's equity index CAC 40 moved higher on Monday after data showed a stronger than expected improvement in the nation's manufacturing activity in the month of January.



Investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due on Thursday.



The CAC 40 was up 29.86 points or 0.37% at 8,156.39 about a quarter past noon, recovering well from an early low of 8,080.66.



Among major gainers, Danone moved up 2.75%, Carrefour climbed 2.3% and Bouygues rallied 2.1%.



Accor advanced 1.75%, while Eiffage, Orange, AXA, Air Liquide, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, Vinci, Euronext and Publicis Groupe gained 0.8%-1.25%.



Sanofi gained 0.8% after the pharma major's genetic disorder drug showed promise in a late-stage trial.



L'Oreal, Thales, Hermes International, Unibail Rodamco, Essilor-Luxottica, Bureau Veritas, Engie and Veolia Environmental also moved higher.



In economic news, data from S&P Global showed France's HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose to a 43-month high of 51.2 in January 2026 from 50.7 in December. The reading was slightly above the flash estimate of 51.0.



The euro area manufacturing activity shrank at a slower pace in January as production returned to growth, final survey results from S&P Global showed. The final HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.5 in January from a nine-month low of 48.8 in December. The flash reading was 49.4.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



