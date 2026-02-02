Bioxytran, Inc.: Bioxytran and University of Minnesota Launch Sponsored Research Collaboration to Advance Novel Carbohydrate-Based Therapeutics

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB:BIXT) ("Bioxytran" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform technologies spanning glycovirology, hypoxia, and degenerative diseases, announced the execution of a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Minnesota to support advanced biochemical research aimed at improving the understanding and development of novel polysaccharide and oligosaccharide interactions with biologically relevant targets.

Under the agreement, research will be conducted at the University of Minnesota under the direction of Dr. Kevin Mayo, a recognized expert in biomolecular structure and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy The collaboration is designed to further characterize carbohydrate-binding interactions that may play a role in future therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

"This collaboration with the University of Minnesota represents an important step in strengthening the scientific foundation behind our carbohydrate-based technology platform," said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. "By leveraging the University's deep expertise in structural biology and advanced nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, we aim to generate high-quality data that supports the continued evolution of our research and development pipeline."

Research Focus

The sponsored research program will explore how specific polysaccharides and related carbohydrate structures interact with target molecules relevant to biological systems. Using state-of-the-art nuclear magnetic resonance methodologies, the research team will analyze binding interactions, structural conformations, and affinity characteristics of select carbohydrate compounds. The work is expected to build on Bioxytran's existing research into carbohydrate-based materials and their potential applications across biomedical and life-science domains. Findings from the study may help guide future development strategies and inform additional preclinical research initiatives.

Academic-Industry Collaboration

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing scientific knowledge through collaboration between academia and industry. The University of Minnesota will carry out the research in accordance with its established academic standards, ensuring scientific rigor, transparency, and adherence to institutional research policies.

This type of partnership exemplifies how academic research institutions and innovative companies can work together to address complex scientific questions," said Dr. Kevin Mayo, Principal Investigator and Professor at the University of Minnesota. "Our goal is to apply advanced analytical tools to generate insights that are both scientifically meaningful and relevant to real-world applications."

Timeline and Structure

The research term is expected to run through early 2027, with defined milestones, periodic progress reviews, and structured reporting. Bioxytran will provide funding to support research personnel, nuclear magnetic resonance facility access, and associated laboratory resources required to execute the program. In accordance with standard sponsored research practices, the University of Minnesota will retain ownership of any intellectual property generated through the research, while Bioxytran will receive broad rights to use the resulting research data for internal research and development purposes.

Strategic Significance

For Bioxytran, the collaboration supports a broader strategy focused on strengthening its scientific validation, expanding academic partnerships, and advancing next-generation carbohydrate technologies. The company believes that well-characterized molecular interactions are a critical step toward unlocking new therapeutic pathways and accelerating innovation.The University of Minnesota continues to be recognized globally for its leadership in biomedical research and technology transfer, making it an ideal partner for companies seeking to bridge fundamental science and commercial development.

About the University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is one of the nation's leading public research universities, known for its commitment to discovery, innovation, and the translation of research into real-world impact. Through industry partnerships and sponsored research programs, the University fosters collaboration that advances science and benefits society.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing platform technologies in glycovirology, hypoxia and degenerative diseases using carbohydrate drug design, including programs that leverage galectin inhibition and programs that aim to address hypoxic conditions and tissue oxygenation.

Bioxytran's common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol BIXT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory interactions, future clinical trials, trial designs, timing of data submission and publication, and potential therapeutic and commercial opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are urged to review the Company's risk factors disclosed in its reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

